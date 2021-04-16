Global Hepatitis C Drugs Market to Witness a CAGR of -0.9%; AbbVie’s Mavyret Likely Help Market Grow in the Coming Years, says Fortune Business Insights

The global “hepatitis C drugs market” will derive growth impetus from the high prevalence of hepatitis C across the world. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Hepatitis C Drugs: Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2026,” the market was valued at US$ 7,866.6 Mn in 2018. Fortune Business Insights states that the market is projected to reach US$ 7,351.7 Mn by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of -0.9% in the forecast period.

Hepatitis C requires oral injections and dosages on a weekly basis, and it also has several side effects that can also lead to permanent damage. Increasing clinical trials and successful drug clearances have aided the overall growth of the global hepatitis C market. Increasing number of regulatory approvals will boost the global hepatitis C market in the forthcoming years.

Hepatitis C is a viral infection that causes severe damage such as inflammation of the liver and can spread through contaminated blood. The advanced stages of hepatitis C can also lead to liver damage, thereby creating severe health risks. The severity of hepatitis C has created a huge emphasis on the research and development of drugs associated with the treatment of this disease. Several new drugs have been launched in recent times, due to the high prevalence of hepatitis C across the world.

Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report

Huge Hepatitis C Patient Pool Will Offer Growth Opportunities for the Market in North America

The high prevalence of hepatitis C has created a need for efficient drugs at low cost. Fortune Business Insights has identified increasing hepatitis C incidence as a primary growth driver. The increased adoption of hepatitis C drugs will favor the growth of the market in North America. Fortune Business Insights has predicted that the hepatitis C drugs market in North America will witness considerable growth, driven by the high demand for hepatitis C drugs. Furthermore, recent drug advancements will fuel the demand for related drugs, subsequently aiding market growth. Fortune Business Insights states that the hepatitis C drugs market in North America was valued at US$ 3,736.6 Mn in 2018.

Fortune Business Insights profiles a few of the prominent companies that are operating in the global market. Some of the leading companies that have established standout market positions are AbbVie Inc., Gilead Sciences, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

Please Visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/hepatitis-c-drug-market-101562

Increasing Drug Approvals Will Favor Market Growth

The escalating demand for hepatitis C drugs has yielded several regulatory approvals for associated drugs. Fortune Business Insights has predicted that increasing regulatory approvals for related drugs and recombinant products will constitute an increase in the global hepatitis C drugs market value in the coming years. The hepatitis C drugs industry has witnessed numerous drug approvals in recent years driven by the increasing fatality rate of the disease. In April 2019, the United States Food and Drug Administration passed approval for Mavyret for the treatment of hepatitis C in pediatric patients. The Mavyret was the first treatment for all genotypes of hepatitis C. The 2017 approval for the same drug was aimed at the treatment of hepatitis C, but in patients without cirrhosis or mild cirrhosis of the liver. Fortune Business Insights has predicted that AbbVie’s successful drug approval will help the company generate a substantial amount of hepatitis C market value. The report includes some major regulatory approvals of recent times and gauges the impact of these drug approvals on the global hepatitis C drugs market.

Quick Buy Hepatitis C Drugs Market

Table Of Content

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Prevalence of Hepatitis C by Key Countries Pipeline Analysis Regulatory Scenario by Key Regions Pricing Analysis Overview of Genotypes of Hepatitis C by Key Regions New Product Launches Key Industry Developments

Global Hepatitis C Drugs Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Type NS5A Inhibitor (Protease Inhibitors) Fixed-dose Combination Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Disease Type Acute Hepatitis C Chronic Hepatitis C Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



ToC Continue…

Related Reports

Influenza Medication Market Key Players

Adult Diapers Market Business Opportunities

Spectacles Market Analysis

Reconstruction Mesh Market Growth

Mobile Medical Screening Market Trends

Inhaled Nitric Oxide Delivery Systems Market Share

Digital Diabetes Management Market Size

Mycosis Fungoides Treatment Market

Hepatitis C Drug Market Growth

Hepatitis C Drug Market Trends

Hepatitis C Drug Market Share

Hepatitis C Drug Market Size

Hepatitis C Drug Market

Hepatitis C Drug Market Share

Hepatitis C Drug Market Size

Hepatitis C Drug Market

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune – 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email:[email protected]

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs