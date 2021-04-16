Asia Pacific MV and HV Underground Cables and Accessories Market 2021 – 2027, Details in Relation to the Value, Supply Chain Analysis and Recent Technological Developments

The global asia pacific mv and hv underground cables and accessories market is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled “Asia Pacific MV and HV Underground Cables and Accessories Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Cable Type {Medium Voltage [1kV–15kV, 15kV-36kV, 36kV-69kV] and High Voltage [69kV-230kV, 230kV-500kV, above 500kV]} and Accessories Type {Cable Joints, Terminators, Connectors, Clamps, and Others}) By End-User (Utility, Oil & Gas, Mining, Renewables, Transportation, and Others), and Country Forecast, 2020-2027”. The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period. It also offers an exclusive insight into various details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies.

View More Information: @ https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2021/01/25/2163673/0/en/Asia-Pacific-MV-and-HV-Underground-Cables-and-Accessories-Market-to-Hit-7-73-Bn-by-2027-Growing-Demand-for-Durable-Power-Distribution-Infrastructure-to-Propel-the-Market-Fortune-Bu.html

The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market, listing various factors restricting, propelling, and obstructing the market in the forecast duration. The report also provides additional information such as interesting insights, key industry developments, detailed segmentation of the market, list of prominent players operating in the market, and other asia pacific mv and hv underground cables and accessories market trends. The report is available for sale on the company website.

List of Key Companies Profiled in the Asia Pacific MV and HV Underground Cables and Accessories Market Report:

LS Cable & System (South Korea)

IL JIN Electric (South Korea)

Power Flex Cables (Australia)

Bhuwal Insulation Cable Pvt. Ltd (India)

Gloster Cables Limited. (India)

Jiangnan Group Limited. (China)

ZTT (China)

Keystone Cable (S) Pte Ltd (Singapore)

Charoong Thai Wire & Cable PLC. (Thailand)

Prysmian Group (Italy)

Sarawak Cable Berhad (Malaysia)

DNF CABLE SDN BHD (DNF) (Malaysia)

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (Japan)

PT Supreme Cable Manufacturing and Commerce Tbk (Indonesia)

Taihan Electric Wire (South Korea)

Electra Cables (Australia)

Sterlite Power (India)

Tratos (United Kingdom)

FURUKAWA ELECTRIC CO., LTD. (Japan)

Nexans (France)

VENINE CABLE (VENINE CORPORATION) (Thailand)

Erawan Electric Wire & Cable Co. Ltd. (Thailand)

Tonn Cable Sdn Bhd (Malaysia)

PT Voksel Electric Tbk (Indonesia)

Federal Power Sdn Bhd (Malaysia)

LS-Gaon Cable Myanmar Co. Ltd. (Myanmar)

PT KMI Wire and Cable Tbk (Indonesia)

Restraining Factor

Contracting Energy Demand in Asia Pacific amid COVID-19 to Impede Market Growth

The Asia MV and HV underground cables and accessories market growth has hit a roadblock as the COVID-19 pandemic has triggered a precipitous decline in the demand for energy in major Asian economies. Implementing strict lockdown measures at the beginning of the year, China experienced an unprecedented demand contraction of 6.5% in the first quarter of 2020, according to the International Energy Agency. Similarly, in Japan and South Korea, electricity demand dropped between 2.5% and 4.5% during the same period. In India, peak power demand in August slumped to 5.65%, despite partial easing of lockdown measures. Such sharp reduction in power demand has led to the inevitable delaying of planned energy projects and investments in Asia Pacific, which in turn will impede the growth of this market. China, for instance, announced in June 2020 that it will be putting its energy efficiency targets on hold because of the coronavirus.

For More Information Get Sample PDF @ https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/asia-pacific-mv-and-hv-underground-cables-and-accessories-market-104594

Regional Analysis for Asia Pacific MV and HV Underground Cables and Accessories Market:

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Major Table of Contents for Asia Pacific MV and HV Underground Cables and Accessories Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Asia Pacific MV and HV Underground Cables and Accessories Market Insights Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 North America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Europe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Asia Pacific Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 The Middle East and Africa Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Latin America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Competitive Landscape Global Asia Pacific MV and HV Underground Cables and Accessories Market Revenue Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2020 Company Profiles Conclusion

Other Exclusive Reports:

Telecom Generator Market

Biogas Plant Market

Gas Insulated Switchgear Market

Bioenergy Market

Gasification Market

FRP Cable Tray Market

Gas Engines Market

Telecom Generator Market

Biogas Plant Market

Drilling Services Market

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We therefore offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact:

Name: Ashwin Arora

Email: [email protected]

Phone: US +1 424 253 0390 / UK +44 2071 939123 / APAC: +91 744 740 1245