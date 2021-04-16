Mycotoxin Testing Market Trend Survey 2021 with Top Countries Data: Industry Insights by Players, Regional Segmentation, Growth, Applications, Major Drivers, Value and Foreseen | With Covid 19 Analysis

“Global Mycotoxin Testing Market size”2021 has covered and analyzed the potential of Worldwide Mycotoxin Testing Industry and provides statistics and information on market dynamics, growth factors, key challenges, major drivers & restraints, opportunities and forecast. This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Mycotoxin Testing market 2021 by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

Global "Mycotoxin Testing Market" Report 2021 studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors, and Porter's Five Forces Analysis. Also, Mycotoxin Testing Market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of Growing rate during the forecast period.

The report gives – Who are the global key players in this keyword market? What are their company profile, product information, and contact information? What Was the Global Market Status of Mycotoxin Testing Market? What Was Capacity, Production Value, Cost and PROFIT of Mycotoxin Testing Market?

Mycotoxin Testing Market Overview 2021:

The mycotoxin testing market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.3 %, during 2018-2023. The mycotoxin testing ensures that the products are carcinogenic-free and complies with the International regulation standards. The mycotoxins are toxic chemical compounds produced by a fungus, which can lead to various disease and even death. Cereals and grains are the products that get affected by the fungus during storage. Therefore, the mycotoxin testing becomes necessary for such products, to eliminate the risk of health hazards.

Growing Interest of Consumers for Organic Foods

Organic foods generally are grown with lesser use of chemicals and artificial ingredients and flavors, and are produced according to a set of stringent government standards. Foods cannot be labeled organic unless their production process sticks to those rules, and those extra steps enable the players to price the product on a higher end compared to regular products. This demand for organic foods has increased on a higher end in the food industry as there is a huge increase in health consciousness among the consumers.

The increase in disposable income allows the consumers to purchase a product though it is priced high. This enables an increase in sales revenue for the organic foods market with a CAGR of 6.67% during 2010 to 2015, wherein, the growth rate from 2013 to 2016 accounts to 3.56%. The United States accounts for the highest consumption of organic foods, with a spend of approximately 1 billion USD in 2016. Mycotoxins testing is the most preferred way to test the organic foods and hence the growth in consumption of organic foods drives the penetration for mycotoxins testing market during the forecast period.

Chromatography holds the highest share in Mycotoxin Testing Market

The process of chromatography detects specific trace amount of mycotoxin by its selective extraction and purification technique. Further, the cost effective testing and high accuracy incorporated in the process have dominated the market share among other technologies. HPCL-MS/MS is followed by immunoaffinity chromatography, another reliable method for mycotoxin detection. The market is segmented into test type, technology type, application and geography.

Based on test type, the market segmentation includes aflatoxin, ochratoxin, fusarium, patulin and other mycotoxins. Further, these mycotoxins are determined by techniques such as chromatography, mass spectroscopy, enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) and other methods. The chromatography holds a dominant market share of 52% in 2016, due to its reliable and accurate measure of mycotoxin.

By application type, the market is segmented into fruits & vegetables, dairy products, meat & sea foods, cereal, grains & pulses, nuts, seeds, spices & herbs and processed food. Cereals hold the significant market share, owing to the high chances of fungus infection during storage. Nuts, seeds and spices hold the second largest share in the market.

Emerging Nation Such as Vietnam Offers Potential Opportunities

In Vietnam, the national technical regulation board regulates the standard limit for various mycotoxin in food products. The growing rigidity of regulations in emerging nations offers an excellent opportunity for mycotoxin testing market. The market, based on geography, is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Africa. Further, North America and Europe dominates the mycotoxin testing market while Asia-Pacific is growing at a faster rate.

Key Developments

• January 2017: Neogen Corporation launched new revolutionary test kit for mycotoxin detection

Major Players: SGS S.A., BUREAU VERITAS S.A., INTERTEK GROUP Plc, ALS LIMITED, EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC, DTS LABORATORIES, ILS LIMITED, COVANCE Inc., SILLIKER, Inc., ASUREQUALITY LIMITED

Reasons to Purchase this Report

• Analyzing outlook of the market with the recent trends and Porter’s five forces analysis

• Market dynamics which essentially consider the factors which are impelling the present market scenario along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come

• Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and non-economic aspects

• Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market

• Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players along with the key strategies adopted for development in the past five years

• Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information,

Top Key-players/Leading Manufacturers of Mycotoxin Testing Market:

SGS S.A.

Bureau Veritas S.A.

Intertek Group PLC

ALS Limited

Eurofins Scientific

DTS Laboratories

ILS Limited

Covance Inc.

Silliker

Inc.

Asurequality Limited

With tables and figures helping analyze the worldwide Global Mycotoxin Testing market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

The Global Mycotoxin Testing market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

Key Developments in the Mycotoxin Testing Market:

This Mycotoxin Testing Market Research/analysis Report Contains Answers to your following Questions

What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for Mycotoxin Testing Industry?

What Are Projections of Global Mycotoxin Testing Industry Considering Capacity, Production, and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply, and Consumption? What about Import and Export?

What Is Mycotoxin Testing Market Chain Analysis by Upstream Raw Materials and Downstream Industry?

What Is Economic Impact On Mycotoxin Testing Industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

Which Manufacturing Technology is used for Mycotoxin Testing? What Developments Are Going On in That Technology? Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in This Mycotoxin Testing Market? What are Their Company Profile, Their Product Information, and Contact Information?

What Is the Current Market Status of the Mycotoxin Testing Industry? What’s Market Competition in This Industry, Both Company, and Country Wise? What’s Market Analysis of Mycotoxin Testing Market by Taking Applications and Types in Consideration?

What Are Market Dynamics of Mycotoxin Testing Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

Reasons to Purchase Mycotoxin Testing Market Report:

The report analyses how stringent emission control norms will drive the global Mycotoxin Testing market.

Analyzing various perspectives of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

Study on the product type that is expected to dominate the market.

Study on the regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Identify the latest developments, market shares, and strategies employed by the major Mycotoxin Testing market players.

3 months’ analyst support along with the Market Estimate sheet (in excel).

