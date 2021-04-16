Periodontal Market Trend Survey 2021 with Top Countries Data Industry Insights by Share, Emerging Trends, Regional Analysis, Segments, Prime Players, Drivers, Growth Factor and Foreseen | With Covid 19 Analysis

Periodontal Market report exhibits a pin-point breakdown of Industry dependent on type, applications, and research. Development methodologies involved by these organizations are research in detail in the report. The market size region gives the Periodontal market incomes, covering both the historic growth of the market and forecast.COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.
Global "Periodontal Market" Report 2021 studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors, and Porter's Five Forces Analysis. Also, Periodontal Market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 8.64 during the forecast period.
The report gives – Who are the global key players in this keyword market? What are their company profile, product information, and contact information? What Was the Global Market Status of Periodontal Market? What Was Capacity, Production Value, Cost and PROFIT of Periodontal Market?
Periodontal Market Overview 2021:
The periodontal market is expected to register a CAGR of 8.64%. The increasing aging population, growing medical and dental tourism in the developing markets and growing awareness about oral health contributes the market growth for periodontal market.
Increasing Aging Population
The increasing prevalence and severity of periodontal disease have been found associated with aging, which affects majority of the adult population over 50 years of age. Due to the increasing aging population there has been an increase in the large number of dental implants and oral surgeries being performed. Therefore, the aging population is accompanied by an increase in the prevalence and incidence of periodontal diseases, which contributes in the growth of the market, globally. The other factors also include growing medical and dental tourism in the developing markets and growing awareness about oral health.
Increase in Cost of Periodontal Surgeries
Periodontal surgery is considered as one of the most expensive dental treatments known today. The cost of periodontal surgery varies greatly depending on the type of procedure and the severity of the oral diseases. These gum disease treatments may cost between USD 500 and USD 10,000, which is a high cost and a restraining factor for the patients adopting it. Hence, many of the low and middle income countries are unable to adopt these surgeries due to high cost, which is restricting the growth of periodontal market.
Lack of proper reimbursement of dental care is also the factor, which is likely to impede the growth of periodontal market.
North America Dominates the Market
North America has a high burden of periodontal diseases in the adult United States population. Initiatives by local governments to improve oral care, especially for individuals suffering from untreated dental diseases are expected to drive the market in the region. However, the market in Asia Pacific is likely to expand at a considerable growth rate during the forecast period, due to exponential rise in the geriatric population and increase in awareness among consumers regarding oral health.
Top Key-players/Leading Manufacturers of Periodontal Market:
- Den-Mat Holdings LLC
- Dentsply Sirona
- Dexcel Pharma
- 3M
- Medtronic
- Straumann
- Biohorizons
- Zimmer Biomet Inc
- Danaher Corporation
- Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc.
With tables and figures helping analyze the worldwide Global Periodontal market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.
The Global Periodontal market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.
Key Developments in the Periodontal Market:
