Big Data in Power Sector Market Trend Survey 2021 with Top Countries Data to Showing Impressive Growth by Industry Trends, Share, Size, Top Key Players Analysis and Forecast Research | With Covid 19 Analysis

“Global Big Data in Power Sector Market size”2021 has covered and analyzed the potential of Worldwide Big Data in Power Sector Industry and provides statistics and information on market dynamics, growth factors, key challenges, major drivers & restraints, opportunities and forecast. This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Big Data in Power Sector market 2021 by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

Global “Big Data in Power Sector Market” Report 2021 studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors, and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. Also, Big Data in Power Sector Market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 0 during the forecast period. And report provides a complete market overview, a list of top manufactures, the scope of the report, key market trends of the Big Data in Power Sector market, and the main aspect of the report- why do you have to buy this research report? So don’t miss it.

The report gives – Who are the global key players in this keyword market? What are their company profile, product information, and contact information? What Was the Global Market Status of Big Data in Power Sector Market? What Was Capacity, Production Value, Cost and PROFIT of Big Data in Power Sector Market?

Big Data in Power Sector Market Overview 2021:

The imbalance in electricity demand and supply is driving the demand for smart solution, like big data. Big data has helped utility companies to track consumption pattern and forecast, to accordingly shift the supply in both space and time, hence, resulting in efficiently utilizing assets. In 2017, the investment in big data and artificial intelligence grew ten-fold. Increasing adoption of smart grid by various government has increased the volume of data, and hence, demand for big data analytics in the power sector.

Smart Grid Deployment an Opportunity for Big Data

Smart grid market is maturing. In 2016, utility companies invested more than USD 10 billion to deploy smart meters pushing the total installed number to 700 million. This has resulted in more than 100 petabytes of data per year. More than half of the deployment was in China, while the rest of the world installed more than 50 million in 2016. Both developing and developed economies, such as China, India, the United States, have introduced their smart grid plan to meet the increasing electricity demand, reduce transmission and distribution loss (especially in Asia-Pacific), and establish two-way communication for managing the consumption trend. As a result, smart grid deployment programs are expected to increase the volume of data. This creates huge opportunity for the market to use the data generated to draw some valuable insights, which can be helpful in reducing the number of power outages, managing supply during peak hours through variable pricing, and others.

Big Data Gaining Momentum among the US Utilities

In the US, companies in the electricity sector have installed 65 million smart meters, covering more than 50% of the total households, in 2015. Deployment reached approximately 70 million smart meters by the end of 2016, and is projected to reach 90 million by 2020. Utilities in the country are increasingly using big data for better decision making. Baltimore Gas & Electric, a gas and electric utility, is making several process and organizational changes in order to support and drive value from a centralized data analytics solution. PG&E, a gas and power company of California, is tackling the big data challenge through its Interval Data Analytics (IDA) significantly reducing the time to access the data and explore questions, which were never before investigated.

Wind Energy Sector a Potential Market

Benefits of big data technologies in big wind farms are currently not on the as much as in demand management, energy storage, and distributed generation sectors, but big data technology adoption in the power sector is expected to increase in the coming years. The incremental yield improvement is expected to be in the order of 1-5%. In 2017, the total wind power installation capacity remained above 50 GW, with Europe and Asia-Pacific regions, witnessing record high. Similarly, in India, the wind power capability is expected to increase by four-fold in the next 10-15 years. Similarly other countries are also expected to increase the share of wind energy in their energy mix to decarbonize their economy. As a result, the wind energy sector creates huge opportunity for the big data market during the forecast period.

Top Key-players/Leading Manufacturers of Big Data in Power Sector Market:

Microsoft

Teradata

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

SAP SE

Palantir Technologies Inc.

Oracle Corp.

EnerNoc Inc.

Siemens AG

C3

Inc.

Accenture PLC

With tables and figures helping analyze the worldwide Global Big Data in Power Sector market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

The Global Big Data in Power Sector market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

Key Developments in the Big Data in Power Sector Market:

• October 2017: Teradata launched a modern software “Teradata Analytics Platform”. The platform embeds analytics close to data, eliminating the need to move data and allow users to run their analytics against larger data sets with greater speed and frequency.

Global Optical Transport Network Market Trend 2021 with Top Countries Data And Covid-19 Analysis: Industry Insights by Players, Regional Segmentation, Growth, Applications, Major Drivers, Value and Foreseen

