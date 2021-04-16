SDHI Fungicide Market Trend Survey 2021 with Top Countries Data Industry Demand, Share, Size, Future Trends Plans, Growth Opportunities, Key Players, Application, Demand, Industry Research Report by Regional Forecast | With Covid 19 Analysis

A collective analysis on ‘SDHI Fungicide market’ by 360 Market Updates, offers an exhaustive study based on current trends influencing this vertical throughout assorted geographies. Key information regarding market size, market share, statistics, application, and revenue are in the research to develop an ensemble prediction. In addition, this research offers a detailed competitive analysis focusing on business outlook emphasizing expansion strategies accepted by market majors.COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The global SDHI fungicide market was calculated at USD 1799.35 million in 2016, and is expected to register a CAGR of 19.9% during the forecast period 2018 – 2023. Europe was the largest SDHI fungicides market, accounting for 37% share of the global market in 2016.

Evolving R&D Priorities – The Major Driving Force

Major fungicide players in the market, such as, Syngenta, Bayer, BASF, etc., are investing heavily in R&D to develop SDHI fungicides. Syngenta’s new SDHI fungicide, Elatus Era, is a result of sustained investment into R&D for more than 15 years. Syngenta, with its focus on developing new agronomic strategies to address the next green revolution, developed seed treatment fungicide, Sedaxane, which is presently being marketed under the trade name VIBRANCE. Seed treatment is likely to play a key role in enhancing crop performance.

Agrochemical giants are focusing on R&D and new product launches. Owing to companies’ interest in the said class of fungicides, SDHI’s share in the fungicides market has increased from 8.98% in 2014, to 11.25% in 2016, and it is estimated to reach 22.95% by 2023.

South America to Witness the Fastest Growth

There is an increasing demand trend for crop-protection products, such as, fungicides that include SDHI fungicides for seed treatment and crop protection from the countries, like Brazil and Argentina. The trend is expected to sustain and act as growth drivers for the SDHI fungicide market of South America.

Further, with the off-patenting of some of the major SDHI active ingredients, such as, sedaxane and benzovindiflupyr in the coming years, an increase the availability and reach of SDHI fungicides to these regions is expected in a better and competitive prices, thereby pushing the growth in this segment is a substantial manner.

Key Players: SYNGENTA, BASF, BAYER AG, DUPONT, FMC, CERTIS

Top Key-players/Leading Manufacturers of SDHI Fungicide Market:

Syngenta

BASF

Arysta Lifescience

Bayer CropScience AG

DuPont

FMC

Certis Europe

Isagro

Key Developments in the SDHI Fungicide Market:

