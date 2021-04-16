E-prescribing Market Growth Survey 2021 with Top Countries Data Industry Size, Growth Factors, Top Leaders, Development Strategy, Future Trends, Historical Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Regional Forecast | With Covid 19 Analysis

This report focuses on Professional Global E-prescribing Market 2021 volume and value at Global level, regional level and company level. Global E-prescribing Market comprehensive analysis of the business models, key ways, and individual market shares of some of the most outstanding players during this landscape. E-prescribing report provides AN comprehensive study of prime players at intervals the market by lightness their product description, business outline and business strategy. It conjointly endows with amount of production, E-prescribing future demand, needed staple, and also the cash health of the organization.COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

Global “E-prescribing Market” Report 2021 studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors, and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. Also, E-prescribing Market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 19 during the forecast period. And report provides a complete market overview, a list of top manufactures, the scope of the report, key market trends of the E-prescribing market, and the main aspect of the report- why do you have to buy this research report? So don’t miss it.

The report gives – Who are the global key players in this keyword market? What are their company profile, product information, and contact information? What Was the Global Market Status of E-prescribing Market? What Was Capacity, Production Value, Cost and PROFIT of E-prescribing Market?

Get a Sample PDF of E-prescribing Market 2021

E-prescribing Market Overview 2021:

The global e-prescribing market is estimated to grow rapidly at a CAGR of about 19% during the forecast period. E-prescribing (electronic prescribing) is a process, which involves the electronic generation of prescription orders, for the convenience of medical physicians or practitioners, allowing them to transfer or send prescriptions directly from the point of care to a pharmacy. E-prescribing improves the quality of care, and as there is no manual writing involved, the chances of prescription errors are reduced.

Minimization of Prescription Errors

Errors in prescription can happen due to a variety of reasons, like pharmacists lack of knowledge and skill, miscommunication between nurses and doctors, doctor’s bad handwriting, etc. Among medication errors, prescription errors are one of the major causes of concern for healthcare professionals, as it accounts for 70% of the total medication errors, and is reported from both general practice and hospitals. Although they are rarely fatal, they can have adverse effects on the patient’s health and disease management. In addition to being a threat to the patient’s wellbeing, prescription errors are the most common cause of legal and medical malpractice claims, against doctors and healthcare professionals. But with the help of e-prescribing systems, prescription errors and faults can be prevented in most of the cases by 80% approximately. At the time of prescribing, e-prescribing systems can further decrease the errors, by implementing alert and warning systems. In addition to that, e-prescription provides the complete medical history of the patients. Hence, these benefits will drive the adoption rate of e-prescription. The other factors, like government initiatives and incentive programs to promote e-prescribing system, better quality of healthcare and cost reduction, and rising demand for e-prescription system, are driving the market.

Huge Cost of E-prescribing Systems a Barrier

Though e-prescribing systems do offer several benefits for the medical fraternity and patients, not all providers are excited about implementing e-prescribing systems, as is the case with any new technological framework implementation. The financial cost of healthcare information technology support is one of the major barriers to implement e-prescribing systems. Also, the e-prescribing systems need basic technological infrastructure and training for installation and maintenance, which adds to the financial burden of their implementation. All these factors act as the biggest obstacles that healthcare setups face, with 80% of primary care setups citing lack of financial support as a major barrier for its implementation. This is hindering the growth of e-prescribing market significantly. The other factors, such as lack of skilled personnel to handle the systems and risk of data breaches, are restraining the market growth.

Europe has the Highest Market Share

Europe is dominating e-prescription market, due to the government initiatives and investment in patient healthcare expenditure. North America is expected to record a substantial growth over the forecast period, due to increasing adoption of e-prescribing systems. The advanced healthcare infrastructure is fuelling the growth of this market in this region. Furthermore, several government initiatives are taken, such as the Clinical Health (HITECH) Act in 2009, which have also helped the growth of the market.

Get a Sample PDF of the Report @ https://www.360marketupdates.com/enquiry/request-sample/12885490

Top Key-players/Leading Manufacturers of E-prescribing Market:

CERNER CORPORATION

DRFIRST

HEALTHFUSION

SURESCRIPTS

ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS INC.

APRIMA MEDICAL SOFTWARE

ECLINICALWORKS

ATHENAHEALTH INC.

RELAYHEALTH CORPORATION.

With tables and figures helping analyze the worldwide Global E-prescribing market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

The Global E-prescribing market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

TO UNDERSTAND HOW COVID-19 IMPACT IS COVERED IN THIS REPORT – REQUEST SAMPLE

Key Developments in the E-prescribing Market:

October 2017: OptimizeRx launched automated financial messaging within the Aprima EHR, providing prescription cost savings at Point of Care.

January 2017: Aprima Medical Software acquired the EHR Reseller Healthcare Data Solutions.