Data Masking Market Report Survey 2021 with Top Countries Data: Industry Size, Share, Future Challenges, Revenue, Demand, Industry Growth and Top Players Analysis | With Covid 19 Analysis

The Data Masking Market is expected to witness a CAGR of 11%, over the forecast period (2018 – 2023).

The data masking market has been influenced primarily by increased demand for the extraction of insights from the production data. This in turn has been driven by the increased adoption of cloud and increasing consumer friendly applications. The reduction in costs because building customized applications by leveraging insights from production data has become a trend has equipped them to serve their customers in a personalized way. This necessity to analyse production data and build customized application has also increased the risk of data being compromised and hence the data masking solutions have come into picture with solutions for both dynamic and static data.

Dynamic privacy compliance regulations

Data storage has cut through several end user verticals in the recent times. This has rendered the legacy policies of various nations obsolete and hence governments of these nations realized that there was dire need to upgrade these policies as they were not applicable to the technologies that had come up and were leveraged by the organizations to scale up when needed, reduce costs by optimization of resources and more importantly possess personal information of its citizens which they could use at will. This risk posed by the information available with these private organizations to the citizens alarmed the countries. And since the technological environment is so dynamic, a regular upgrade in the data security policies is needed in order to safeguard the personal information of the individuals. This is one the reasons that the European Union has come up with the new compliance regulation, General Data Protection Regulations (GDPR). The organizations today need not be physically present at a specific location to operate in that place and still can muster profits by using resources from there. This is one of the loopholes which has been catered to by these new regulations. This regulation makes these organizations answerable.

European market has a massive potential because of the new data privacy regulation

One of the features that the data masking solutions are equipped with is matching the compliance regulations for the organizations. The enactment of GDPR in the countries of European Union would transform the data privacy compliance regulations and failure to meet them would be liable for penalty. And since it will be applicable to countries who use the data of people present there even though if they are not having a physical presence there, this covers a broad range of companies that might fall under this bracket. Even if we consider the companies operating in EU alone, there are 26 countries (excluding UK). And players in the data masking market are leveraging this situation by launching products which are specifically aligned with these new regulations and as on April 2018, more than 60% of the organizations were not ready to comply with these regulations.

Major Players: ORACLE CORPORATION, IBM CORPORATION, INFORMATICA, CA TECHNOLOGIES, DELPHIX, MENTIS, HPE, COMPUWARE, MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL PLC, INNOVATIVE ROUTINES INTERNATIONAL (IRI), INC., TCS, ARCAD SOFTWARE, IMPERVA, THALES E-SECURITY, and SOLIX TECHNOLOGIES, INC., amongst others

Oracle Corporation

IBM Corporation

Informatica

CA Technologies

Delphix

Mentis

HPE

Compuware

Micro Focus International PLC

Innovative Routines International (IRI)

Inc.

TCS

Arcad Software

Imperva

Thales e-Security

Solix Technologies

Inc.

January 2018: Delphix added data masking feature to its Dynamic data platform to enable organizations to meet the GDPR compliance.

November 2017: Arcad Software announced that it received EUR 2.5 million from Alto Invest.