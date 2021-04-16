Companion Diagnostics Market Size Survey 2021 with Top Countries Data Industry Share, Size, Revenue, Latest Trends, Business Boosting Strategies, CAGR Status, Growth Opportunities and Forecast | With Covid 19 Analysis

“Global Companion Diagnostics Market size”2021 has covered and analyzed the potential of Worldwide Companion Diagnostics Industry and provides statistics and information on market dynamics, growth factors, key challenges, major drivers & restraints, opportunities and forecast. This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Companion Diagnostics market 2021 by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The global companion diagnostics market has been estimated at USD 5.8 billion in 2017. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 22.7% during the forecast period (2018-2023). North America accounted for the largest market share, accounting for approximately 35% of the global market in 2017, while the Asia-Pacific region is estimated to register the fastest CAGR over the forecast period (2018-2023).

Personalized Medicines Accelerating Market Demand

One of the major factors driving the growth of the companion diagnostic market is the increasing demand for personalized medicines and awareness about the same among the population. Rising cases of adverse drug reactions related to drugs, due to the lack of efficacy, drive the need for companion diagnostics. With companies increasing their collaborations for better biomarkers and diagnostics to focus on cost regulations, there have been significant number of opportunities of its applications in indications other than cancer, like cardiovascular, neurological, etc. The high rise in capital is the basis for the prosperous future of this market .

High Cost of Development of Therapeutics– A Major Hurdle

One of the major hurdles restraining the market includes high cost involved in the development of therapeutics and diagnostic tests. With the high risk of failure in clinical trials, many companies prefer collaborations, in order to minimize their failure rate. But co-development is also expected to be highly expensive. So, for many individual manufacturers, the market seems to involve high-risk investment. Apart from this, several diagnostic companies feel uncertain over eventual agreement on the reimbursement status. All these factors restrict the market’s growth globally.

North America Dominates the Market

The global market for companion diagnostics is segmented on the basis of technology type, indication, and geographical regions. By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South America.

North America accounted for the largest market share, accounting for approximately 35% of the global market in 2017. The efficacy of several drugs range between 30-75%, and there have been rising cases of side effects related to therapeutics, such as Vioxx and Avandia, which has prompted people to look for alternatives and raised their awareness regarding the benefits of personalized medicine. These factors are driving the North American market. Apart from this, the Asia-Pacific region was estimated to register the fastest CAGR over the forecast period.

Top Key-players/Leading Manufacturers of Companion Diagnostics Market:

Abbott Laboratories

Dako (Agilent Technologies)

Roche Holdings

Qiagen NV

Seimens Helthineers

Takeda Pharmaceuticals

Myriad Genetics

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Tacogen

Illumina Inc.

Key Developments in the Companion Diagnostics Market:

January 2018: Myriad Genetics received FDA approval for BRACAnalysis CDx as Companion Diagnostic for Lynparza (olaparib).

January 2018: A new companion diagnostics agreement between Biocartis Group and Amgen was signed for the development of Idylla™ CDx biomarker tests, used in the treatment of certain solid tumors.