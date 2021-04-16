Wireless Healthcare Market Growth Survey 2021 with Top Countries Data Key Leaders Analysis, Segmentation, Growth, Future Trends, Gross Margin, Demands, Emerging Technology by Regional Forecast | With Covid 19 Analysis

The points that are discussed within the report are the major market players that are involved in the Wireless Healthcare market such as manufacturers, raw material suppliers, equipment suppliers, end users, traders, distributors and etc. The growth factors of the market is discussed in detail wherein the different end users of the market are explained in detail. Data and information by manufacturer, by region, by type, by application is given and custom research can be added according to specific requirements.COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The global wireless healthcare market was valued at USD 73.3 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach a market value of USD 311.9 billion by 2023, registering a CAGR of 27.30% during the forecast period (2018 – 2023). The increase in the aging population across the globe is leading to a rise in the number of patients visiting the hospitals. This, in turn, is pressurizing the systems and hospital administrators, pushing them to the extent of committing mistakes leading to dire consequences. This has been the root cause of the demand for the adoption of the integrated and connected hospital concepts in the healthcare industry.

The report is segmented based on the type of technology into wireless personal area network (WPAN), Wi-Fi, worldwide interoperability for microwave access (WiMAX), and wireless wide area network (WWAN). The report is also segmented by application and region.

Penetration of Internet and Wireless Communication Technology in the Healthcare Industry is the Major Market Driver

Hospitals are exceptionally dynamic and complex establishments, where there is a lot of movement of staff, patients, and doctors. There always exists a certain amount of restlessness in the environment, as there is a continuous stream of emergency cases rushing in the ER. This constant pressure on the hospital administration for patient care has created a dire need for automated and technology-based solutions in the healthcare industry, which eases the pressure on the administration considerably.

The penetration of the internet and wireless communication technology in the industry has been augmented by the regulations set by the governing agencies to adopt the electronic health record (EHRs) to pass the accurate patient information and streamline the communication between the patients and the hospitals. The regulatory norms, the outbreak of new diseases, and emphasis on the population health management are some major factors driving the growth of the wireless healthcare market across the globe.

Hospitals and Nursing Homes have a Major Market Share

The inception of IoT has raised the bar for the services being provided to the general population. Moreover, the establishment of the connection and communication between the remote locations and the ease of analyzing the collected data to provide a sensible conclusion without any human interference has become a reality in the healthcare industry through the combination of wearable sensors and connecting it to a private network to relay the data to the concerned authorities. Hospitals and nursing homes witness the highest volume of registrations in the healthcare industry and are the most common place where the patients go for healthcare. They handle huge loads of data and equipment to cater to the enormous volume of healthcare needs.

There is an evolution of technology and devices which are used to maintain a track of the equipment within the hospital premises, and with research indicating that there could be huge splurge in the number of wearable devices to the order of 80 million by the end of 2017, there will be a huge need for data centers as well as critical high importance for the cloud storage techniques to handle the huge volumes of data being generated. The experimental implementation of the connected hospitals has observed that the number of hospital readmissions for the patients undergoing remote monitoring had witnessed a drastic reduction with a staggering drop of 64% during the research period.

Europe to Hold Significant Market Share

Wireless healthcare devices are well placed in the market to drive the next phase of the digital healthcare revolution in Europe. They are already being deployed for non-intrusive patient monitoring and for keeping track of the vital metrics. This information can be relayed back to caregivers and doctors in order to increase the efficiency of the medical treatment. Miniaturized versions of such devices present an attractive proposition for a wider adoption in the healthcare sector. The wireless data obtained from such devices can be used judiciously for patient monitoring, research activities, and for providing health services in remote areas.

For instance, the UK government has been welcoming the technology revolution in the country and has been willing to allow the implementation of the automation solutions. Technology has been penetrating the country’s market at a rapid pace, with smartphone penetration reaching more than 70% of the population in the country. The pharmaceutical industry has also entered the technology domain with 63% of the major companies investing in developing mobile applications for automatically resetting the prescription deadlines and automatically reminding the patients regarding refilling the prescriptions. The National Health Service (NHS) is the primary provider of healthcare services in the United Kingdom. The public system offers ‘free-of-cost’ (paid from taxation) services to all residents through NHS. The national government has placed renewed emphasis on the healthcare sector, allocating around 8.5% of the country’s GDP to the healthcare sector.

Top Key-players/Leading Manufacturers of Wireless Healthcare Market:

AT&T Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Motorola Solutions Inc.

Philips Healthcare

Qualcomm

Samsung Group

Verizon Communication Inc.

Apple Inc.

Aerohive Networks Inc.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

With tables and figures helping analyze the worldwide Global Wireless Healthcare market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

The Global Wireless Healthcare market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

Key Developments in the Wireless Healthcare Market:

March 2018:GE Healthcare launched a new visual analytics solution built on MicrosoftPower BI. With this, the data collected from wireless devices can be better analyzed and used to help the patients.