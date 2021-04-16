Freeze Dried Fruits & Vegetables Market Report Survey 2021 with Top Countries Data Industry Research Update, Future Scope, Size Estimation, Revenue, Pricing Trends, Growth Opportunity, Regional Outlook and Forecast | With Covid 19 Analysis

Freeze Dried Fruits & Vegetables Market Report Highlights key rising opportunities of the fastest growing Freeze Dried Fruits & Vegetables Market with Key Regions Considering assessment of the present market. Global Freeze Dried Fruits & Vegetables Market research report 2019 may be a comprehensive business study on this state of business that analyses innovative ways for business growth and describes necessary factors like prime manufacturers, production worth, key regions and rate of growth. This report focuses on Professional Global Freeze Dried Fruits & Vegetables Market 2019-2025 volume and value at Global level, regional level and company level.COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

Market Insights

The global freeze dried fruits & vegetables market is projected to register an estimated CAGR of 7.0%, during the forecast period, 2018-2023.

The growth of freeze dried fruits & vegetables market can be attributed to the expanding food-processing sector due to huge demand for ready-to-eat food products, owing to busy working schedules of consumers. This has considerably increased the use of freeze-dried fruits & vegetables to be used in snacks, soups, dressings, and bakery & confectionery products.

Market Dynamics

The freeze dried fruits & vegetables market is expected to project a significant growth in the near future. Changing consumer lifestyles as well as rising disposable income in the developing countries is stimulating the growth of ready-to-eat and ready-to-drink products which is expected to drive the growth of freeze dried fruits & vegetables market. These quick meals offer convenience and save time in an increasingly hectic and busy urban lifestyle as freeze dried fruits & vegetables can be easily reconstituted by adding water, soaking in liquid, boiling in water, or cooking in liquid. Furthermore, the consumers are becoming more concerned about their health and a looking for consuming products that provide high nutrition, which, in turn, will help in improving their health. Hence, freeze drying is the most suitable technique for food preservation as it helps in preventing nutrient loss and enhances the shelf life of fruits & vegetables and aids in their trade.

Market Segmentation

On the basis of type, the freeze dried fruits & vegetables market is led by the freeze-dried fruits segment. Freeze drying helps in enhancing the texture and aesthetic appeal to food products and provides as crispy form to fruits, which helps in gaining consumer’s attention. Some of major type of fruits preserved through freeze drying technique include various kind of berries such as strawberries, blueberries, cranberries, and raspberries; and other fruits, such as bananas, apples, apricots, and peaches. Furthermore, increased demand for breakfast cereals and food products with fruit content is another factor leading the demand for freeze-dried fruits.

Regional Analysis

North America accounts for the largest market share of XX% whereas Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR, during 2018-2023 (the forecast period). The demand for ready-to-eat food & beverage products such as fruit juice, breakfast cereals, jams & jellies, and soups that offer a complete package of nutrients is increasing in the region, owing to rising disposable income and busy lifestyle of consumers. Freeze dried peas, onion, potatoes, beans, sweet corn, and beetroot are the some of the major vegetables in consumed in North America, especially, the United States. The demand for these vegetables is high in the region due to increased demand for ready to make and ready to eat food products.

Key Developments

• December 2016 – Chaucer has established a partnership with Nagatanien, a Japanese-based manufacturer and distributor of premixed and instant food. This will allow the UK-based manufacturer to further expand its global operating platform and allow the Company to take advantage of growth opportunities in its markets

• March 2018 – The Kraft Heinz Company expanded its business by opening a new facility in Kirksville. It is a state-of-the-art facility in which the company will accommodate food processing equipment. This expansion will help the company to strengthen its presence in food processing market.

Competitive landscape

Major Players – AMALGAM FOODS (NISSIN FOODS LTD), CHAUCER FREEZE DRIED, DÖHLER, EUROPEAN FOOD INGREDIENTS LTD., EUROPEAN FREEZE DRY, FREEZE-DRY FOODS, MERCER FOODS, LLC., PARADISE FRUITS, SARAF FOODS LTD., SLEAFORD , QUALITY FOODS LTD, THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY and VAN DRUNEN FARMS, among others.

These companies focus on expansion of facilities and product portfolio, due to the growing demand for freeze dried fruits & vegetables in the food industry. Companies are actively involved in developing innovative products, which is encouraging food & beverage manufacturers to use freeze dried fruits & vegetables to enhance their product quality.

Key Developments in the Freeze Dried Fruits & Vegetables Market:

