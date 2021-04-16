Candidiasis Therapeutics Market Trend Survey 2021 with Top Countries Data Research Reports, Industry Size, In-Depth Qualitative Insights, Explosive Growth Opportunity, Regional Analysis | With Covid 19 Analysis

Candidiasis Therapeutics Market Report Highlights key rising opportunities of the fastest growing Candidiasis Therapeutics Market with Key Regions Considering assessment of the present market. Global Candidiasis Therapeutics Market research report 2019 may be a comprehensive business study on this state of business that analyses innovative ways for business growth and describes necessary factors like prime manufacturers, production worth, key regions and rate of growth. This report focuses on Professional Global Candidiasis Therapeutics Market 2019-2025 volume and value at Global level, regional level and company level.COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The global candidiasis therapeutics market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period. Due to high investment in healthcare and awareness of diseases, the North American segment of the market studied is estimated to account for the highest market share.

High Incidence of Diseases

Invasive candidiasis is considered a common infection across the globe. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that approximately 46,000 cases of healthcare-associated invasive candidiasis occur each year, in the United States. Most cases of invasive candidiasis are not associated with disease outbreaks. However, a few hospital-associated clusters linked to common sources have been documented. The market for systemic candidiasis is driven by an increase in the susceptible immune compromised patient pool. The high incidence of candidiasis is expected to remain a major driver for the growth of the market during the forecast period. Invasive Candida infections are often associated with high rates of incidence and mortality, as well as increases in cost and length of hospital stay. CDC reports that the 30-day all-cause (crude) mortality among people with candidemia is approximately 30%. However, as people who develop invasive candidiasis typically have pre-medical conditions, it is generally ambiguous to determine the proportion of deaths directly attributable to the infection.

Narrow Pipeline Molecules

High morbidity and mortality rates associated with candidiasis clearly indicate that current antifungal therapy to cure candidiasis is still ineffective. Unlike antibacterial antibiotics, the current arsenal of antifungal drugs is extremely limited and short. In addition, there are no new effective drugs in sight, and the number of antifungal products in the pipeline is quite less. Hence, no new antifungal drugs are expected to hit the market any time soon. The future looks even more pessimistic, as big players in the market, such as pharmaceutical companies, are increasingly focusing their efforts on drugs that treat chronic conditions typically associated with the sedentary lifestyle, at the expense of the much less ‘profitable’ antibiotics. The fact that fungal cells are eukaryotic makes antifungal drug development even more complicated. Therefore, it is much more difficult to identify selective pathogen-specific targets for drug discovery and development. Alarmingly, this is also the main reason for the raised toxicity of some of the current therapies. From a clinical point of view, the current options available to combat candidiasis are limited to three classes of antifungal agents – polyenes, azoles, and echinocandins. The availability of herbal alternative for the fungal infection may hamper the growth of the market.

North America to Dominate the Market

The market studied has been segmented by route of administration, drug type, anatomy type, distribution channel, and geography. By geography, it has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South America.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that, in the United States, certain species of Candida are becoming increasingly resistant to available antifungals, such as azoles and approved echinocandins. Extensive usage of antifungals in the azole class has stimulated an increase in the number of strains of Candida that have a high rate of azole resistance. A recent US-based study found that the percentage of non-albicans Candida species increased from 46% in 2006 to 60% in 2011.

Major Players- BASILEA PHARMACEUTICALS, ASTELLAS, FERRER INTERNACIONAL, PACGEN BIOPHARMACEUTICALS, NOVADIGM THERAPEUTICS, PEVION BIOTECH, AMPLYX PHARMACEUTICALS INC., BIOMAR MICROBIAL TECHNOLOGIES, CIDARA THERAPEUTICS, NOVABIOTICS LIMITED, amongst others.

BASILEA PHARMACEUTICALS

ASTELLAS

FERRER INTERNATIONAL

PACGEN BIOPHARMACEUTICALS

NOVADIGM THERAPEUTICS

AMPLYX PHARMACEUTICALS INC.

BIOMAR MICROBIAL TECHNOLOGIES

CIDARA THERAPEUTICS INC.

NOVABIOTICS LIMITED

amongst others.

Global AC Drives Market Trend Survey 2021 with Top Countries Data And Covid-19 Analysis: Industry Insights by Players, Regional Segmentation, Growth, Applications, Major Drivers, Value and Foreseen

