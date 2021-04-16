Wireless Mesh Networking Market Trend Survey 2021 with Top Countries Data Industry Size, Share, Business Growth, Revenue, Trends, Market Demand Penetration and Forecast | With Covid 19 Analysis

“Global Wireless Mesh Networking Market size”2021 has covered and analyzed the potential of Worldwide Wireless Mesh Networking Industry and provides statistics and information on market dynamics, growth factors, key challenges, major drivers & restraints, opportunities and forecast. This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Wireless Mesh Networking market 2021 by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The wireless mesh networking market was valued at USD 4.67 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach a value of USD 9.09 billion by 2023 at a CAGR of 11.7%, over the forecast period (2018 – 2023). Wireless mesh networks are fast and are a preferred way to deliver video, voice, and data in various environments. Today, many municipalities, port authorities, public safety agencies, and industrial organizations are leveraging mesh networks to provide reliable connectivity to their workers.

Cost-Effectiveness and Flexibility to Expand Effortlessly are Expected to be Major Market Driver

Mesh networking is one of the cost-effective methods for extending wireless coverage more broadly into end-user markets and businesses. With the use of wireless links for backhauling, the amount of additional or new Ethernet cabling and the other necessary backhaul facilities can be kept to a minimum. For service providers, this translates to a reduction in the costs of leasing facilities for transporting data and faster network deployment. With powerful and sophisticated multi-service mesh platforms, organizations can combine voice, video, and data networks, which were formerly separate onto a single network.

Mesh networks also hold the advantage of auto-configuration and self-organization capability. They have the ability to increase coverage, capacity, and availability by just deploying more WAPs without disturbing other nodes, making them easy to expand.

Infrastructure Wireless Mesh Networks Expected to have Highest Market Share

Infrastructure wireless mesh networking is one of the basic modes of implementation of mesh networking, and this simplicity makes it easy to use, thereby, is expected to have the highest market share. Infrastructure mesh networks are increasingly being adopted to create wide or metro area networks and wireless backhaul among wired access points and wireless routers. This reduces system backhaul costs while boosting network coverage and reliability. Reliable and efficient communication is important for public safety, first responders, and disaster recovery operations.

Video Surveillance is the Largest Verticals

The whole of North America is looking to foray into video surveillance solutions, cities with populations as small as 10,000 are deploying video surveillance systems. When installing a video surveillance system, the applications used to view the cameras are critical. Nowadays, all police cars have an immediate access to video surveillance and this is vital to the real-time nature of law enforcement. The major part that WMN satisfies in video surveillance is the performance since mesh topologies are known for high throughput on multiple concurrent traffic flows.

North America Dominates the Market

The United States continues to remain the single largest market for wireless mesh networks. High levels of adoption for security surveillance and greater demand for mission-critical applications has contributed to the growth of the market in North America. There have been a series of new product launches and mergers & acquisitions in North America to take the advantage of this opportunity. Home networking, video surveillance, and medical device connectivity applications are set to witness a boom in North America over the next five years.

Key Developments in the Wireless Mesh Networking Market:

January 2018: Qualcomm expands mesh networking for smart homes with Cortana and Alexa integration. This came after Qualcomm launched mesh networking platform for the Internet of Things communication in May 2017. The integration of Cortana and Qualcomm’s Aqstic audio codec technology is expected to make easy creating voice-driven experiences with smarthome devices from speakers to smoke detectors. Qualcomm is partnering with companies, such as Lunera, Origin Wireless, and Cognitive Systems on mesh networking.

January 2018: Asus announced AiMesh networking technology for routers. AiMesh technology is expected to allow customers to create mesh networks or nodes throughout the home network that helps evenly and efficiently spread Wi-Fi throughout the home. Consumers will be able to control and manage their AiMesh compliant networks through ASUS’s router mobile app or the ASUSWRT web interface.