Thyroid Gland Disorders Treatment Market Report Survey 2021 with Top Countries Data Industry Trends, Share, Size, Demand, Growth Opportunities, Industry Revenue, Future and Business Analysis by Forecast | With Covid 19 Analysis

What are their company profile, product information, and contact information? What Was the Global Market Status of Thyroid Gland Disorders Treatment Market? What Was Capacity, Production Value, Cost and PROFIT of Thyroid Gland Disorders Treatment Market?

The thyroid gland disorders treatment market is expected to register a growth rate of nearly 3.5% over the forecast period, 2018 to 2023. The inefficiency of the thyroid gland to produce enough thyroid hormones leads to various kinds of thyroid gland related disorders. The market for thyroid gland disorders treatment is primarily driven by the increasing burden of the patient population with iodine deficiency. The presence of well-developed healthcare infrastructure, increased R&D development with high patient awareness owing to growing government initiatives and demand for early treatment of diseases in the developed market, helps North America to retain its dominance in this market.

Growing Cases of Iodine Deficiency Globally Boosts the Treatment for Thyroid Gland Disorders

One of the most common causes of iodine deficiency is very less good sources of iodine in the diet. As per World Health Organization (WHO), the recommended daily intake (RDI) is 150 mcg per day which is sufficient for more than 95% of all healthy adults, with pregnant and lactating women needing more. It is increasingly common among the European countries and low and middle-income countries in the Asia Pacific and Africa. Inversely, as per the Department of Health, the UK, consumption of iodine above 500 mcg per day could disrupt the thyroid function leading to other associated disorders such as obesity. The high alcohol and tobacco consumption also leads to thyroid disorders where “thiocyanate” compound in cigarette hampers thyroid functioning. Thus, over the forecast period, the unhealthy dietary habits along with varied lifestyles factors makes iodine deficiency as a leading driver for the thyroid gland disorders treatment.

Thyroid Gland Disorders Treatment is Hampered Primarily by the Increasing Alternative Herbal and Acupuncture Therapies

There is a significant population in developed and emerging markets who are shifting towards the acupuncture treatment and herbal medicine. In the US, the acupuncture is primarily associated with pain management with an increasing number of hospitals include a department of complementary medicines. Earlier the Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) was limited to common signs and symptoms seen in hypothyroidism, however, in recent years, their methodology has widened significantly where the therapy can clarify the natural disease as well as provide various herbal therapeutic approaches. With that, gradually, a significant population suffering from chronic diseases are shifting towards traditional and nature-related therapies, which acts as the major barrier of growth for this market.

North America is the Major Region for High Revenue Share in the Thyroid Gland Disorders Treatment Market

In North America, it is estimated that about 35 million people suffer from at least one form of thyroid disease. Often American society the diseases are mentioned as an epidemic. Several companies have collaborated with America Thyroid Association, where ATA has supported several research grants with about USD 2.2 million. In addition, multinational companies have frequently involved in raising awareness in American society through campaigns such as Merck launched “It’s not you. It’s your thyroid” campaign in 2017 and 2018. The annual awareness campaign is in collaboration with Thyroid Federation International (TFI), as it is observed by companies that the thyroid disorders are still poorly understood and often go un- or underdiagnosed. The increased health infrastructure and high government involvement in management make North America a major revenue contributor for the treatment of thyroid gland disorders treatment.

Top Key-players/Leading Manufacturers of Thyroid Gland Disorders Treatment Market:

Abbvie IncAmgen IncEndo Pharmaceuticals IncGlaxoSmithKline plcMerck KGaAMylan NVNovartis AGPfizer IncTakeda Pharmaceutical Company LimitedIBSA Pharma (IBSA Group)

