Additive Manufacturing & Materials Market Analysis Survey 2021 with Top Countries Data Industry Overview, Key Players Analysis, Emerging Opportunities, Comprehensive Research Study, Competitive Landscape and Potential of Industry | With Covid 19 Analysis

The global additive manufacturing & materials market was valued at USD 8.42 billion in 2017, and is expected to reach a value of USD 35.10 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 26.86 %, during the forecast period (2018 – 2023). The scope of the report is segmented by material type, such as Plastic, Metal, Ceramic, By technology stereo lithography, fused deposition modeling, laser sintering, binder jetting printing, and the end user industries are limited to aerospace, automotive, healthcare, government and defense, and industrial. The regions considered in the scope of the report include North America, Europe, Asia pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

Demand for Lightweight Construction in Automotive and Aerospace Industries

Lightweight construction, flexibility in design and fabrication, and energy conservation has spurred the demand for high-performance construction processes and materials, across the aerospace and automotive industries. Additive manufacturing makes this design-driven construction a reality, enabling the production of complex structures that are stable, strong, light in weight, and offer capabilities beyond traditional subtractive manufacturing techniques. In the automotive landscape, owing to the demand for high-strength parts to endure the rigors of high-speed racing, the need to build complex geometries, and light weight construction. Further, major market players in the aerospace industry are investing in the development of additive manufacturing-based airplane components and parts. Additionally, the additive production-based technology delivers cost-effective, on-demand, low volume, as well as full batch production, thereby, making it an attractive alternative for the manufacture of aircrafts and automobiles.

Laser sintering has a Major Market Share Amongst Other Technologies

Laser sintering is prominently used in industries that need small quantities of products printed in high-quality materials. It has applications in aerospace, healthcare, military, hardware, and other industry verticals. In the recent years, technological developments in this segment have been focused on the design and movement of the lasers, for performance optimization. The laser-sintering segment is expected to record growth, due to its ability to generate products with good mechanical properties.

Industrial Manufacturing Has a Major Market Share amongst Other End-user Industries

In industrial manufacturing, which includes semiconductors, consumer electronic, goods, and machinery components, additive manufacturing has allowed the production of parts that are geometrically complex, stronger, and cost-effective. As semiconductors are used in almost all electronics, it is necessary to design them with precision, for efficient and seamless functioning. The adoption of AM in semiconductors has led to a reduction in size and improved the finishing. These factors are expected to boost the market.

North America has the Highest Share in the Market

The United States, being among the lead innovators and pioneers, in terms of adoption, for additive manufacturing, is expected to retain its position as the market leader during the forecast period. In 2016, the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) reported that more than 8,000 patent applications were filed in the field of Additive manufacturing materials. The patents ranged from prosthetic kits to household and consumer products. The introduction of 3D bio printing (an emerging form of 3D printing) is expected to have a positive impact on the US economy, with all the stakeholders expected to benefit from the use of 3D printing techniques.

Key Developments in the Additive Manufacturing & Materials Market:

December 2017 – General Electric Co announced that it would raise its stake in Swedish 3D printer maker Arcam AB ARCM.ST to around 95 percent from 77 percent after buying shares from hedge funds Elliott and Polygon. GE said it would buy Elliott Management and Polygon Investment Group’s outstanding shares for 345 Swedish crowns (USD 41.44) each. GE also said it planned to acquire all remaining shares of Arcam in a compulsory buyout procedure and to request that the company delist its shares from the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange. Activist Elliott built a 10 percent stake in Arcam in October 2016 after GE announced an initial tender for the 3D printer maker, which the hedge fund rejected. GE later offered a 5 percent bump on its first offer, raising it to 300 crowns per share, and Arcam said GE’s offer was completed in November 2016