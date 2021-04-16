Additive Manufacturing & Materials Market Analysis Survey 2021 with Top Countries Data Industry Overview, Key Players Analysis, Emerging Opportunities, Comprehensive Research Study, Competitive Landscape and Potential of Industry | With Covid 19 Analysis

A collective analysis on ‘Additive Manufacturing & Materials market’ by 360 Market Updates, offers an exhaustive study based on current trends influencing this vertical throughout assorted geographies. Key information regarding market size, market share, statistics, application, and revenue are in the research to develop an ensemble prediction. In addition, this research offers a detailed competitive analysis focusing on business outlook emphasizing expansion strategies accepted by market majors.This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Additive Manufacturing & Materials market 2021 by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.
Global "Additive Manufacturing & Materials Market" Report 2021 studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors, and Porter's Five Forces Analysis. Also, Additive Manufacturing & Materials Market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 26.86 during the forecast period.
The report gives – Who are the global key players in this keyword market? What are their company profile, product information, and contact information? What Was the Global Market Status of Additive Manufacturing & Materials Market? What Was Capacity, Production Value, Cost and PROFIT of Additive Manufacturing & Materials Market?
Additive Manufacturing & Materials Market Overview 2021:
The global additive manufacturing & materials market was valued at USD 8.42 billion in 2017, and is expected to reach a value of USD 35.10 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 26.86 %, during the forecast period (2018 – 2023). The scope of the report is segmented by material type, such as Plastic, Metal, Ceramic, By technology stereo lithography, fused deposition modeling, laser sintering, binder jetting printing, and the end user industries are limited to aerospace, automotive, healthcare, government and defense, and industrial. The regions considered in the scope of the report include North America, Europe, Asia pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.
Demand for Lightweight Construction in Automotive and Aerospace Industries
Lightweight construction, flexibility in design and fabrication, and energy conservation has spurred the demand for high-performance construction processes and materials, across the aerospace and automotive industries. Additive manufacturing makes this design-driven construction a reality, enabling the production of complex structures that are stable, strong, light in weight, and offer capabilities beyond traditional subtractive manufacturing techniques. In the automotive landscape, owing to the demand for high-strength parts to endure the rigors of high-speed racing, the need to build complex geometries, and light weight construction. Further, major market players in the aerospace industry are investing in the development of additive manufacturing-based airplane components and parts. Additionally, the additive production-based technology delivers cost-effective, on-demand, low volume, as well as full batch production, thereby, making it an attractive alternative for the manufacture of aircrafts and automobiles.
Laser sintering has a Major Market Share Amongst Other Technologies
Laser sintering is prominently used in industries that need small quantities of products printed in high-quality materials. It has applications in aerospace, healthcare, military, hardware, and other industry verticals. In the recent years, technological developments in this segment have been focused on the design and movement of the lasers, for performance optimization. The laser-sintering segment is expected to record growth, due to its ability to generate products with good mechanical properties.
Industrial Manufacturing Has a Major Market Share amongst Other End-user Industries
In industrial manufacturing, which includes semiconductors, consumer electronic, goods, and machinery components, additive manufacturing has allowed the production of parts that are geometrically complex, stronger, and cost-effective. As semiconductors are used in almost all electronics, it is necessary to design them with precision, for efficient and seamless functioning. The adoption of AM in semiconductors has led to a reduction in size and improved the finishing. These factors are expected to boost the market.
North America has the Highest Share in the Market
The United States, being among the lead innovators and pioneers, in terms of adoption, for additive manufacturing, is expected to retain its position as the market leader during the forecast period. In 2016, the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) reported that more than 8,000 patent applications were filed in the field of Additive manufacturing materials. The patents ranged from prosthetic kits to household and consumer products. The introduction of 3D bio printing (an emerging form of 3D printing) is expected to have a positive impact on the US economy, with all the stakeholders expected to benefit from the use of 3D printing techniques.
Top Key-players/Leading Manufacturers of Additive Manufacturing & Materials Market:
- 3D Systems
- Arcam AB
- EnvisionTec
- EOS GmbH
- ExOne
- Mcor Technologies Ltd.
- Materialise NV
- Optomec
- Stratasys Ltd.
The Global Additive Manufacturing & Materials market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.
The Global Additive Manufacturing & Materials market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.
Key Developments in the Additive Manufacturing & Materials Market:
Global Multi-Axis Sensor Market Report Survey 2021 with Top Countries Data And Covid-19 Analysis Industry Trends, Share, Size, Demand, Growth Opportunities, Industry Revenue, Future and Business Analysis by Forecast
