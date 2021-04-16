C4ISR Systems Market Analysis Survey 2021 with Top Countries Data Boosting the Growth Worldwide:Market Key Dynamics, Recent and Future Demand, Trends, Share Valuation Industry Size and Foreseen Research Report | With Covid 19 Analysis

C4ISR Systems Market report exhibits a pin-point breakdown of Industry dependent on type, applications, and research. Development methodologies involved by these organizations are research in detail in the report. The market size region gives the C4ISR Systems market incomes, covering both the historic growth of the market and forecast. C4ISR Systems Market 2021 Industry Report analyzed in detail with all the vital data to frame tactical business judgments and propose strategic growth plans. This report offers a comprehensive insight into the development policies and plans in addition to manufacturing processes and cost structures.COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The C4ISR market is likely to grow from USD 121.57 billion in 2018 to USD 139.92 billion by 2023. The industry is forecasted to register a CAGR of over 2.85% over the forecast period. The C4ISR market is increasingly making progress into the core of the defense systems across the globe. C4ISR resolves the problem of fatalities in war field by integrating weapons systems with electronics hardware and organic control systems.

INCREASED C4ISR SPENDING IN DEVELOPING MARKET

The military is evolving at a faster rate, propelled by developments in the industry and by the cutting-edge capabilities emerging from pentagon research organization like the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency.

APAC is expected to grow significantly as compared to the other regions owing to countries with high military expenditure, such as and China, India. With geopolitical tensions in the South China Sea and border issues in multiple states, procurement of C4ISR will increase across the region. China, South Korea, Japan, and Indonesia are the key growth countries in this region. Modernization efforts across the Asia-Pacific region are also expected to increase the procurement of C4ISR systems. Since most of the nations are using French and American systems, the modernization of systems is also likely to increase the purchase of C4ISR.

TECHNOLOGICAL ADVANCEMENTS

Rapid technological developments are breeding disruptive technologies in the defence industry. Impact of defence majors’ portfolio capabilities creates an unexpected competition, particularly in the case of C4ISR. It is difficult for organizations to keep up with breakthrough technologies at each level due to the significant investment involved. As per the recent survey, end-user organizations are interested in live streaming of video for situational awareness to explore and analyze the process.

Cubic solutions are one such company that offers real-time full-motion video based on cloud computing software. The company has acquired DTECH, GATR Technologies, and TeraLogic to ramp up business in the market. DTECH brings its modular and miniaturized Internet-on- the-move capability while the GATR is the only provider of inflatable satellite communication (SATCOM) antenna solutions whose unique inflatable antenna technology enables portability, low cost of ownership, reliability in extreme environments and ease of setup. TeraLogic, an industry standard in US intelligence community, renders video management solutions. The company also provides the Department of Defense (DOD) with service based support for system engineering, network engineering and software development with an emphasis on ISR data delivery. Furthermore, TeraLogic is responsible for the routing, processing and the disseminating the FMV feeds from the ISR platforms globally via classified and unclassified networks. As the ISR systems forms the foundation of US defense capabilities, supporting this technology is done by a wide variety of systems which are relied on by the national security agencies as well as the military for the purpose of acquisition as well as processing the video communications from the remote locations.

GROWING APPLICATION OF C4ISR BY CIVIL GOVERNMENT AGENCIES

Acquiring integrated C4ISR requires a holistic approach, where developers make interoperability part of the design from the outset while enforcing standards across all C4ISR programs. There is a strong trend toward governments identifying common threats across multiple security agencies. Countries such as Mexico and Brazil are likely to present the defence majors with economies of scale and the end-users with required efficiency. This can be achieved by increasing the commonality of systems used by different end-user groups. The standard products, systems, and services will increasingly fulfil the requirements of multiple agencies in a country, under a unified command. This has also triggered programs in most of these countries to integrate C2, communications, IT, surveillance (including UAS ground stations and radars), and C-IED and detection assets under a scalable C4ISR architecture.

Transitioning markets also present opportunities in land-based C4ISR systems; military vehicles are being turned into a small situational awareness hub with multi-role functionality. Most wheeled/ armored fighting or C2 vehicles that have recently been contracted by MoDs in countries such as Brazil, Turkey, India, South Africa and Saudi Arabia, have computing systems on board, along with an vehicle electronic architecture (VEA). This enables integration of all elements of total situational awareness (communications, surveillance, navigation, detection, force tracking (blue/red), fire control, and survivability/protection systems (i.e., Counter-IED)) into a conventional display with the aim of providing comprehensive force protection on the frontline.

HIGH INVESTMENT IN R&D

The defence industry requires sophisticated technologies and is continuously evolving. R&D is an essential part of the industry. Defence departments cannot have any old technologies, especially in the C4ISR systems, as these are used for communication, strategic planning, and decision-making during wartime. However, with the low scope for growth in the industry, primarily due to defence budget cuts in the key countries, the companies are not witnessing enough returns and are not willing to spend significant amounts on R&D.

RISK OF CYBER ATTACK

C4ISR systems are sophisticated equipment, and they require significant expertise in their construction. Another challenge is the difficulty in interoperability between C4ISR systems to collate information from multiple sources. This is very important to the defence sector as it requires data to be transferred in large quantities between land, air, and naval forces.

The increase in cyber threats to the C4ISR systems is another major hindrance. An estimated 400 million cyber-attacks affect the US DOD and government networks annually. This is particularly damaging to the defence sector because of the risk of loss or theft of confidential military data.

Top Key-players/Leading Manufacturers of C4ISR Systems Market:

ELBIT SYSTEMS PLC

HARRIS CORPORATION

THALES RAYTHEON SYSTEMS

THE BOEING COMPANY

CACI INTERNATIONAL INC.

BAE SYSTEMS PLC.

BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON INC. AMONGST OTHERS.

