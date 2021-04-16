Rice Protein Market Trend Survey 2021 with Top Countries Data Worldwide Overview By Industry Size, Market Share, Future Trends, Growth Factors and Leading Players Research Report Analysis | With Covid 19 Analysis

Global Rice Protein Market research report 2019 may be a comprehensive business study on this state of business that analyses innovative ways for business growth and describes necessary factors like prime manufacturers, production worth, key regions and rate of growth. This report focuses on Professional Global Rice Protein Market 2019-2025 volume and value at Global level, regional level and company level.COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.
Global “Rice Protein Market” Report 2021 studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors, and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. Also, Rice Protein Market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 7.2 during the forecast period. And report provides a complete market overview, a list of top manufactures, the scope of the report, key market trends of the Rice Protein market, and the main aspect of the report- why do you have to buy this research report? So don’t miss it.
The report gives – Who are the global key players in this keyword market? What are their company profile, product information, and contact information?
Rice Protein Market Overview 2021:
Market Insights
The rice protein market is expected to grow in 2015 registering a CAGR of 7.2%, during 2018-2023 (the forecast period)
Rice protein contains high quantities of cysteine and sulphur containing amino acids. It is generally used in conjunction with pea protein to balance the lack of lysine in rice protein. Rice protein, which is low in fat and cholesterol, contains essential amino acids necessary to build quality muscle. Considered to be a great meal replacement, rice protein is convenient for consumers to add into a meal or make into a nutritious shake. This protein source is also easy to digest for those struggling with gastrointestinal (GI) problems.
Market Dynamics
The growing food & beverage processing industry is one of the primary drivers for the rice protein market. Consumers demand for functional foods and beverages, such as energy bars, dietary supplements, sports & energy drinks, has also contributed to the growth of the industry growth.
Rice protein is considered to be an effective alternative to other plant and animal-based products, such as whey, and soy, due to the high amino acid content. The amino acids present in rice protein are essential in tissue rebuilding and it is also found to aid in the recovery of muscles. Moreover, these proteins do not contain artificial sweeteners and, hence, their chemical content is minimum, as compared to other main protein forms.
Market Segmentation
Rice protein concentrates revenues are projected to register the highest CAGR of 7.4%, during 2017-2022 (the forecast period). Rice protein isolates accounted for the major market share in 2016, in terms of, both, value and volume in the product segment. Their protein content is much higher, as compared to cheaper concentrates. Various enzymes were used to treat a protein-enriched rice flour for the production of rice protein isolates. The rice flour containing 49% protein was a by-product from the processing of brown rice for syrup production.
The meat analogs & extenders are projected to be the fastest-growing segment, followed by nutrition supplements, during 2018-2023 (the forecast period).
Regional analysis
North America accounts for the significant market share, due to the presence of major producers, extensive distribution networks, and growing demand for the sports & energy nutrition segment and dietary supplements. The United States accounted for 78% of the North American rice protein market revenue. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region, due to the growing demand from emerging economies, and increasing spending powers of consumers.
Competitive landscape
Major Players – AIDP INC., AXIOM FOODS, BIOWAY (XIAN) ORGANIC INGREDIENTS CO., LTD., GOLDEN GRAIN GROUP LTD., NORTH COAST NATURALS, NUTRIBIOTIC, PURE FOODS COMPANY LLC, RICEBRAN TECHNOLOGIES, SHAFI GLUCO CHEM PVT., LTD, THE GREEN LABS and TOP HEALTH INGREDIENTS INC., among others.
In accordance with 21 CFR 170.30, the intended use of rice protein concentrate has been determined to be generally recognized as safe (GRAS) based on scientific procedures.
Top Key-players/Leading Manufacturers of Rice Protein Market:
- AIDP Inc.
- Axiom Foods
- Bioway (Xi’an) Organic Ingredients Co.
- Ltd.
- Golden Grain Group Ltd.
- North Coast Naturals
- Nutribiotic
- Pure Foods Company LLC
- RiceBran Technologies
- Shafi Gluco Chem Pvt.
- Ltd
- The Green Labs
- Top Health Ingredients Inc.
With tables and figures helping analyze the worldwide Global Rice Protein market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.
The Global Rice Protein market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.
Key Developments in the Rice Protein Market:
