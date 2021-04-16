Nurse Call Systems Market Trend Survey 2021 with Top Countries Data Share, Size, Future Demand, Research, Top Leading player, Emerging Trends, Region by Forecast | With Covid 19 Analysis

“Global Nurse Call Systems Market size”2021 has covered and analyzed the potential of Worldwide Nurse Call Systems Industry and provides statistics and information on market dynamics, growth factors, key challenges, major drivers & restraints, opportunities and forecast. This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Nurse Call Systems market 2021 by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The global nurse call systems market is expected to register a CAGR of about 9.0% during 2018-2023 (the forecast period). Owing to the growing demand for digital healthcare systems in the region, North America is dominating the market.

Growing Geriatric Population with the Increasing Need for Digital Healthcare

Owing to the growing demand for advanced healthcare systems, especially in the developed countries of North America and Europe, the nurse call systems market accounted for a significant growth rate in the recent years. The growing global geriatric populations is likely to augment the demand for nurse call system. Rising incidences of chronic diseases and long-term diseases in aged population have increased the demand for advanced healthcare care need and support among geriatric populations. The growing geriatric population and demand for digital healthcare need and care are likely to drive the market of nurse call systems. In addition, the increase in the number of hospitals adopting nurse call system, growing investment from public and private sectors in healthcare systems, and technological advancement in nurse call systems are a few factors fuelling nurse call system market.

Lack of Awareness among Staff regarding Proper Management and Installation of Nurse Call System

The design and installation of nurse call systems play an important part in staff handling of patients, particularly in emergency situations. The improper management and inadequate installation of the nurse call system are likely to impede the growth of nurse call system market. Staff not being able to relay messages to other staff for back-up and they not getting aware that the nurse call system has been activated are a few drawbacks associated with nurse call systems. These factors are putting risks to the patients’ life during emergency situations. Additionally, the high-cost involved during the implementation of advanced nurse call system is further likely to restrain the market growth.

North America to Dominate the Market

The nurse call systems market has been segmented on the basis of product type, modality, end user, and geography. By geography, this market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South America.

North America dominates the nurse call systems market, owing to the presence of well-established healthcare facilities and the demand growth for advanced healthcare systems among aging population, along with the growing prevalence of chronic diseases in the region. Asia-Pacific is also expected to grow at a great pace during the forecast period, owing to the factors, such as increasing healthcare expenditures, growing aging population, which is creating a huge patient pool, and rising healthcare facilities in the region.

Top Key-players/Leading Manufacturers of Nurse Call Systems Market:

ALFAWAVES INC

HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.

ASCOM GROUP

TEKTONE

CORNELL COMMUNICATIONS

FUJIAN HUANYUTONG TECHNOLOGY CO. LTD.

JERON ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS INC.

BEC INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS LLC

HILL-ROM SERVICES INC.

SYSTEMS TECHNOLOGIES

