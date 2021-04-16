2 Wheeler Fuel Injection System Market Trend Survey 2021 with Top Countries Data Industry Overview, Key Players Analysis, Emerging Opportunities, Comprehensive Research Study, Competitive Landscape and Potential of Industry | With Covid 19 Analysis

The 2 Wheeler Fuel Injection System report covers analysis on regional and country level market dynamics. The scope also covers competitive overview providing company market shares along with company profiles for major revenue contributing companies. 360 Market Updates adds Global 2 Wheeler Fuel Injection System Market 2021 report that offers an exhaustive coverage of the industry with brief analysis, data charts, figures, statistics that help take business decisions, company profiles and more.COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The 2-wheeler market has been considerably behind the 4-wheeler market in adopting the fuel injection technologies. Although fuel injection systems have become standard in a majority of the heavy bikes, a high percentage of the commuter and low capacity bikes still employ the carburetor driven injection system. The major reason for the use of carburetor systems by smaller bikes is the low cost of the systems. The commuter bike segment that accounts for the majority of the sales globally is a price-sensitive segment, and manufacturers tend to keep the production costs low. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.04%.

There are two popular versions of fuel injection – port fuel injection and direct injection. Port fuel injection is more commonly used due to lower costs whereas direct fuel injection is the latest development in fuel injection systems. The direct injection system is designed specifically for four or two stroke engines. The main benefit of using direct injection in a 2-wheeler is that the fuel and air can be perfectly released and then injected into the cylinder according to the engine load capacity.

Market Dynamics

Asia-Pacific is expected to see growth in the fuel injection market due to the increasing number of manufacturers adopting the fuel injection systems since these systems offer better performance and efficiency. Some of the advantages of fuel injection systems are better mileage, improved throttle response and lower emissions. These factors are becoming increasingly important in the present scenario and will be huge selling points in the market. In the developed European and North American markets, the growth rate of the fuel injection systems is expected to move proportionately with the growth of sales of 2-wheelers. African countries such as Nigeria and Ghana are expected to become potential markets post-2020. With the rise in disposable incomes, an increase in the demand for more advanced 2-wheelers is forecasted. Due to heavy research and development in this space, these systems have become increasingly inexpensive, and this is anticipated to drive growth in the market during the forecast period.

The 151 cc – 250 cc bike segments are expected to see the highest rate of growth in the forecast period, followed by the 100-150cc segments. This segment holds the largest share in the 2-wheeler market. Most of the 501cc and above 2-wheelers already offer the fuel injection systems as standard, so the segment is projected to see the slowest growth in the forecast period.

The market has been segmented by engine size (up to 100cc, 100-150cc, 151-250 cc, 251-500cc, 500 cc and above), technology (port fuel injection and direct fuel injection) and region (North America, South America, Europe, Africa, Middle East and Asia-Pacific).

Top Key-players/Leading Manufacturers of 2 Wheeler Fuel Injection System Market:

Continental Ag

Delphi Automotive

Denso Corporation

Ducati Energia

Ecotrons

Modtech

Robert Bosch Gmbh

Sedemac

Synerject

Ucal Fuel Systems

