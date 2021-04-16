Urology Forceps Market 19) Market Size, Share, Types, Products, Trends, Growth, Applications and Forecast 2021 to 2027

The increasing prevalence of urinary tract diseases is a key factor expected to bolster the growth of the market, states Fortune Business Insights, in a report, titled “Urology Forceps Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Needle Forceps, Tissue Forceps, Hemostatic Forceps, Stone removal Forceps), By Applications (Chronic kidney disease, Urinary Incontinence, Pelvic Organ Prolapse, others), By Modality (Re usable, Disposable), By End User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Others) Others and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026” the growing geriatric population is expected to influence healthy growth of the market.

Market Driver:

Rising Cases of Renal Diseases to Boost Growth

The rising cases of diabetes around the world can be an essential factor predicted to spur opportunities for the market. According to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Disease stated that the prevalence of chronic kidney disease in the U.S was around 14% in 2016.The surge in urological oncology and benign prostatic hyperplasia is expected to further promote the growth of the market in the foreseeable future. The increasing technological advancement along with research and development activities are factors expected to enable speedy expansion of the market. For instance, robotic-assisted surgeries and minimally invasive surgeries lead to faster recovery in patients. The increasing investment for the development of novel drugs is expected to further encourage the growth of the market. The increasing cases of chronic kidney diseasesare expected to further spur lucrative opportunities for the market in the foreseeable future. However, the high cost of urological products, including endoscope and laparoscope is expected to subsequently dampen the growth of the market. Moreover, the lack of skilled professionals and stringent regulations is predicted to further restrict the growth of the market.

Regional Analysis:

Increasing Healthcare Expenditure to Influence Growth in North America

Geographically, the urology forceps market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is predicted to witness a high growth rate in the forthcoming years. The growth in the region is attributed to the rising prevalence of urinary tract disorders and the adoption of high-tech technologies. The presence of major key players such as Boston Scientific Corporation, Skylar Surgical Instruments, and others are expected to further enable speedy expansion of the market in the region.Europe is predicted to hold the second-largest share owing to the rising healthcare awareness. Improved healthcare infrastructure is predicted to aid the expansion of the market. Asia Pacific is expected to witness a rapid growth rate during the forecast period owing to the increasing geriatric population. The growing healthcare awareness and government initiativesare expected to enable speedy expansion of the market in the foreseeable future.

Key Development:

May 2015: Olympus Medical Systems Group announced the launch of 5 new urology devices at the American Urological Association Annual Meeting held inthe U.S.

The Report Lists the Main Companies in the Urology Forceps Market:

Boston Scientific Corporation

Sklar Surgical Instruments

com

Olympus Corporation

Millennium Surgical Corp

Cook Medical.

