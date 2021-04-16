Automotive Windshield Market to Showcase Immense Growth Backed by Technological Advancements in Windshield Production, foresees Fortune Business Insights™

Automotive Windshield Market | 2021 Automotive Industry Global Analysis By Covid-19 Impact On, Size, Trends, Growth, Share, Business, Key Players, Merger, Statistics, Competitive Landscape, And Regional Forecast To 2026 is latest study published by Fortune Business Insights. The Global Automotive Windshield Market expected to rise at a notable CAGR and reach USD remarkable a valuation of by 2028.Automotive Windshield Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Position Type (Front, Rear), By Glass Type (Tempered, Laminated), By Vehicle Type (PC, LCV, HCV) Others and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Major Automotive Windshield Studied In Report:

AGC Inc.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A.

Magna International Inc.

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited

Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co. Ltd.

Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd.

Central Glass Co., Ltd.

Guardian Industries LLC

Shenzhen Benson Automobile Glass Co. Ltd.

Dura Automotive Systems Inc.

Global Automotive Windshield Market Highlights:

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a seismic effect on several economies across the globe. To curb the pandemic spread, the governments of several countries have ordered complete lockdown of industrial and human activities. This is expected to have a significant impact on the market in 2020. However, proactive steps by the industry leaders to revive the automotive industry will bode well for the growth of the market in the near future.

Out research methodology is robust and includes data triangulation based on bottom-up and top-down approaches. We validated the approximate market number with the help of primary research. Secondary research was conducted to find out detailed information about mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, and agreements. At the same time, we have derived significant information about the market dynamics associated with growth drivers, trends, and obstacles.

Among regions, Asia-Pacific is expected to lead significantly owing to factors such as increasing vehicle productions, rising awareness on harmful effects of UV rays, and growing use of windshield. Furthermore, in Asia-Pacific, countries such as India, China, and Japan will hold significant automotive windshield market shares backed by presence of key players. On the other hand, Europe is expected to be the second-most leading region owing to large R&D investments by key players to manufacture advanced windshield. This is expected to drive the market in Europe between 2019 and 2026.

Regional Analysis:

The global automotive windshield market is directly related to the sales and production of vehicles. Rising sales of vehicles will contribute significantly to the growth of the market in the forthcoming years. Additionally, technological advancements in the windshield is anticipated to boost the automotive windshield market growth. Furthermore, use of solar reflective windshield is expected to contribute positively for the growth of the market. For instance, in September 2017, Volkswagen (VW), one of the leading car manufacturers, announced the launch of its Silver-embedded windshield. The specialty of this windshield is that it offers a reflective surface that rebounds 60% of the sun’s rays in the summer and removes snow from the glass during winters with the help of added electricity.

This report focuses on Automotive Windshield Market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level markets. For the historical and forecast period to 2026, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global market.

