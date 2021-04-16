Automotive Valve Market to Showcase Immense Growth Owing to Increasing Production of Eco-friendly Vehicles, says Fortune Business Insights™

Automotive Valve Market | 2021 Automotive Industry Global Analysis By Covid-19 Impact On, Size, Trends, Growth, Share, Business, Key Players, Merger, Statistics, Competitive Landscape, And Regional Forecast To 2026 is latest study published by Fortune Business Insights. The Global Automotive Valve Market expected to rise at a notable CAGR and reach USD remarkable a valuation of by 2028.Automotive Valve Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Engine Valve, A/C Valve, Brake Combination Valve, Thermostat Valve, Fuel System Valve), By Application Type (Engine System, HVAC System, Brake System, Others (Body, Safety, Tire)), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, LCV, HCV) Others and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Major Automotive Valve Studied In Report:

Hitachi Automotive Systems Ltd.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Cummins, Inc.

Mando Corporation

Schrader Duncan Limited

Continental Ag

Aisan Industry Co., Ltd.

Denso Corporation

Calsonic Kansei Corporation

Tenneco Inc.

Rane Group

Valeo SA

Fte Automotive Group

Eaton Corporation PLC

Borgwarner Inc.

Delphi Automotive PLC

Fuji Oozx Inc.

Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd.

Hilite International, Inc.

Nittan Co., Ltd.

Jtekt Corporation

Federal-Mogul Corporation

Johnson Electric

Subros Ltd.

Sanhua Holding Group Co., Ltd.

Other key market players

Global Automotive Valve Market Highlights:

The global automotive valve market is likely to gain impetus from their increasing usage in fuel-efficient engines. It is occurring because of the rising consumer preference to lower the size of the engines without changing their power. Besides, the governments of various countries are putting forward stringent norms and regulations regarding the safety of the environment. It is aiding the manufacturers in producing eco-friendly vehicles that is thereby, surging the demand for automotive valves. They are utilizing novel technologies to produce valves. Also, rapid electrification of vehicles is set to fuel the market growth in the coming years. This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in an upcoming report, titled, “Automotive Valve Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Engine Valve, A/C Valve, Brake Combination Valve, Thermostat Valve, Fuel System Valve), By Application Type (Engine System, HVAC System, Brake System, Others (Body, Safety, Tire)), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, LCV, HCV) Others and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.”

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a seismic effect on several economies across the globe. To curb the pandemic spread, the governments of several countries have ordered complete lockdown of industrial and human activities. This is expected to have a significant impact on the market in 2020. However, proactive steps by the industry leaders to revive the automotive industry will bode well for the growth of the market in the near future.

Regional Analysis:

In terms of region, the market is divided into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the rest of the world. Out of these, Asia Pacific is anticipated to generate the highest automotive valve market revenue during the forecast period. This growth is attributable to the increasing contribution of developing countries, such as China and India. They are considered to be the emerging hubs for automobile manufacturers on account of rising GDP, rapid industrialization, and urbanization. North America and Europe, on the other hand, are likely to follow the footsteps of Asia Pacific and remain in the second position owing to the strict government rules regarding carbon emission. Therefore, several pre-existing automobile manufacturers are persistently striving to maintain the emission standards provided by the government.

