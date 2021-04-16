Non-invasive Blood Glucose Monitoring Market Research Update, Size Estimation, Future Scope, Revenue Opportunities and Regional Forecast to 2028

The global non-invasive blood glucose monitoring market is expected to rise remarkably in the coming years on account of the increasing patient pool for diabetes (both type 1 and 2) all over the world. The immune system of a diabetic person is incapable of producing enough insulin to different parts of the body tissues for the cells to use it as a fuel to run the body mechanism. Non-invasive blood glucose monitors help to measure the level of blood glucose without using any test trip or shedding any blood.An upcoming report by Fortune Business Insights, titled, “Non-invasive Blood Glucose Monitoring Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Technology (Mid/Near-infrared spectroscopy (MIR/NIR), Occlusion Spectroscopy, Roman Spectroscopy, Optical Coherence Tomography), By Modality (Non-wearable Or Table Top Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems, Wearable Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems), By End-user (Hospitals, Ambulatory surgical centres, Specialty clinics, Diagnostic Centres) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026,” offers a comprehensive overview of the market and discusses its growth parameters in details.

Drivers & Restraints-

Launch of New Monitoring Devices to Aid in Expansion

The increasing prevalence of diabetes worldwide is the primary non-invasive blood glucose monitoring market growth driver. This, coupled with the growing adoption of remote patient monitoring devices by various healthcare institutes,will also add impetus to the market in the coming years. Additionally, continuous investments by the manufacturing units for the development and launch of new monitoring devices will help the market gain traction in the coming years.

On the flipside, factors such as reliability and accuracy issues related to the glucose monitoring devices may pose a major challenge to the market in the coming years. Nevertheless, the fact that non-invasive monitors remove the prick and hurt phenomenon is likely to help in increasing its demand in the market, thereby propelling growth in the coming years.

Segment

Detailed Classification of the Non-invasive Blood Glucose Monitoring Market include the following:

The global market is segmented on the basis of technology, modality, end-user, and regions. The technology segment is further classified into mid/near-infrared spectroscopy (MIR/NIR), occlusion spectroscopy, roman, photoacoustic, impedance or dielectric, thermal emission, polarimetry, fluorescence, and electromagneticspectroscopy. On the basis of modality, the market is bifurcated into wearable and non-wearable blood glucose monitoring systems. On the basis of end-user, the market is categorized into home health care, diagnostic centres, speciality clinics, ambulatory surgical centres, and hospitals.

Regional Analysis-

North AmericaEmerged Dominant Due to Rapid Adoption of Sedentary Lifestyles Promoting Various Diseases

North America earned the highestnon-invasive blood glucose monitoringmarket share in 2018. This isowing to thepresence of well-established healthcare and medical infrastructure and facilities. This, coupled with the rapid adoption of a sedentary lifestyle, has increased the patient pool, thereby augmenting growth. Furthermore, a rise in thepopularity of smart wearable health monitoring devices is the highest in the developed nations, thus helping this region continue dominating the market in the coming years.

On the other side, the market in Asia Pacific is likely to register the fastest CAGR in the forecast period on account of the increasing prevalence of diabetes, growing geriatric population, and the rising awareness about medical devices that will help aid diabetes. The market in the Middle East and Africa is still in its nascent stage, although the improvement in health reforms will help this regional market exhibit significant growth in the coming years.

Competitive Landscape-

Companies Focusing on Launch of Portable and Remote Monitoring Devices to Gain Competitive Edge

The players of this global market are engaging in research and development activities for holding a significant position in the market competition. Besides this, they are also investing heavily on the development of remote and portable patient monitoring devices to aim for the top spot in the market.

Major Industry Developments of the Marketfor Non-invasive Blood Glucose Monitors include:

September 2018 – A shoebox-sized device for checking blood sugar level was launched by DiaMon Tech GmbH. This device uses an infrared light beam for looking into the skin and detecting glucose levels.

May 2019 – CE Mark was awarded to Nemaura for the sales of a non-invasive sugar monitoring device called SugarBEAT in the European region.

Some of the Key Players of the Non-invasive Blood Glucose Monitoring Market include:

Solianis Monitoring AG

Dexcom, Inc.

OrSense

DiaMonTech GmbH

LifeScan, Inc.

Meditech, Inc.

Life Plus

Light Touch Medical Inc.

Medtronic

Pendragon Medical Inc.

Freedom

Others

