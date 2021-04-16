Dental CAD/CAM Market to Register 8.7% CAGR till 2028; Increasing Demand for Cosmetic Dentistry to Augment Market Growth: Fortune Business Insights™

The global ”dental CAD/CAM market“ size is projected to reach USD 3.95 billion by 2028 owing to the increasing demand for aesthetic dentistry, states Fortune Business Insights™ shares this information in its report, titled “Dental CAD/CAM Market, 2021-2028”. The report further states that the global market value was USD 2.06 billion in 2020 and the market is expected to register a CAGR of 8.7% from 2021 to 2028.
COVID-19 Impact
The COVID-19 has brought about the biggest global health emergency upon us. Businesses worldwide have obviously stumbled in the absence of movement of people and materials amid the lockdowns. The healthcare industry has been the busiest with the global spike in the COVID-19 cases during the initial phase. The dental industry has been especially affected since oral checkups require human contact, which has been prohibited for a while now. Prominent players in the industry are focusing on digitalization to find effective solutions to the new challenges.
The global dental CAD/CAM market has also been affected by the pandemic. However, the market is expected to register decent growth. As per our analysis, the market is anticipated to reach USD 2.19 billion in 2021.
Solvay Dental 360 Partners with Amann Girrbach to Offer Ultaire AKP
In August 2018, Solvay Dental 360 joined hands with Amann Girrbach, an innovative industry leader. Under this partnership, the company will offer Ultaire AKP, its high-performance polymer for removable partial denture (RPD) frames, to Amann Girrbach. According to Solvay, this will help the company better provide its product to the labs, dentists, and patients who need them, which will in turn result in improved patient experience. Ultaire AKP acts as a more comfortable, lightweight, and more aesthetically pleasing alternative to the traditional metal RPD frames.
Rapid Increase in Cosmetic Dental Procedures to Drive Growth
The increasing utilization of digital equipment among dentists for precision due to high demand from patients is expected to drive the global dental CAD/CAM market growth. In addition, the increasing demand for aesthetic dentistry among patients is predicted to enhance the demand for dental CAD/CAM systems in the forthcoming years. For instance, as per the survey conducted by the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry (AACD), the dental industry has experienced more than 200% increase in cosmetic dental procedures in the recent years.
High Demand for Digital Dentistry to Help Equipment Segment Gain Leading Market Share
We have categorized the market on the basis of product, type, end user, and geography. On the basis of product, the market is bifurcated into equipment (milling machine, scanners, and others) and software. The equipment segment is anticipated to dominate the market owing to the high demand for digital dentistry. It secured a leading market share in 2020. In addition, In terms of the U.S. market as well, the equipment segment gained the lion’s share.
In terms of type, the market is divided into chair-side and laboratory. Based on the end user, it is fragmented into dental hospitals & clinics, dental laboratories, and others. Lastly, on the basis of geography, it is segmented into North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.
Presence of Key Players to Propel Demand in North America
North America is set to lead the global dental CAD/CAM market share during the forecast period. The presence of prominent players coupled with the growing digitalization in the dental space and favorable reimbursement policies from governments and insurance companies are projected to boost the demand for dental CAD/CAM in the region. The market value of North America stood at USD 0.77 billion in 2020.
The market in Europe is projected to hold a significant share of the market. The factors that are estimated to drive the market growth include the rapidly growing geriatric population in the region as well as strategic collaborations and acquisitions by the key industry players. For instance, According to a report published by the National Center for Biotechnology Information, in 2019, over 20.3% of the EU population was over 65 years of age.
Strategic Partnerships to Aid Key Players Offer Innovative Products
Prominent players operating in the global market are focusing on collaboration with other industry leaders. This will help them offer innovative products to their customers. For instance, in April 2019, Smile Innovations Group Incorporated (SIG) joined hands with Digital One Dental (DOD), a leading provider of dental laboratory solutions and CAD/CAM systems. This launch will help the company provide fully integrated digital dental solutions to its customers.
Industry Development:
- In May 2018, Kulzer GmbH, introduced its new dental CAD software incorporated with artificial intelligence. The latest technology helped the software with precision and optimization of dental bridges.
List of Key Players Profiled in the Global Market:
- Align Technology, Inc. (California, United States)
- Dentsply Sirona (Pennsylvania, United States)
- Axsys Dental Solutions (Wixom, United States)
- MPM Pvt LTD. (Bangalore India)
- Institut Straumann AG (Basel, Switzerland)
- PLANMECA OY (Helsinki, Finland)
- 3Shape A/S (Copenhagen, Denmark)
- Yenadent Ltd. (Turkey)
- Other Prominent Players
More Trending Topics from Fortune Business Insights :
mHealth Market | 2021 Size, Share, Sales, Demand, Growth, Merger, Trends, Competitive Landscape And Regional Outlook With Global Industry Forecast To 2026
Immune Thrombocytopenia Market | 2021 Size, Share, Sales, Demand, Growth, Merger, Trends, Competitive Landscape And Regional Outlook With Global Industry Forecast To 2026
Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) Market | 2021 Size, Share, Sales, Demand, Growth, Merger, Trends, Competitive Landscape And Regional Outlook With Global Industry Forecast To 2026
Venous Leg Ulcer Treatment Market | 2021 Size, Share, Sales, Demand, Growth, Merger, Trends, Competitive Landscape And Regional Outlook With Global Industry Forecast To 2026
