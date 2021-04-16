Central Nervous System Treatment Market to Exhibit a CAGR of 9.4% by 2028; Heavy Demand for Multiple Sclerosis Drugs to Favor Growth: Fortune Business Insights™

The global ”central nervous system treatment market“ size is expected to reach USD 166.53 billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period. The increasing mergers and acquisitions among prominent players are expected to enable speedy expansion of this market in the forthcoming years, states Fortune Business Insights, in a report, titled “Central Nervous System Treatment Market, 2021-2028.” The market size stood at USD 81.67 billion in 2020.

The spread of coronavirus had a damaging impact on the global market due to the high priority development of COVID-19 vaccines by pharmaceutical companies. However, rising innovation in gene therapy could have a lasting effect on the central nervous system industry amid the pandemic. Moreover, the ongoing R&D activities, coupled with partnership deals among leading companies, can spur lucrative opportunities for the market.

Agreement between Neurocrine Biosciences and Voyager Therapeutics to Bolster Growth

Neurocrine Biosciences, a publicly-traded biopharmaceutical company, announced that it signed a deal with Voyager Therapeutics, a biotechnology company to develop and commercialize a series of gene therapy programs for neurodegenerative diseases, including VY-AADC for Parkinson disease. Neurocrine will be funding the ongoing development of each program and $165 million upfront to Voyager and up to $1.7 billion in milestone payments.

Moreover, gene therapy’s inclination due to its favorable outcomes will urge companies to introduce innovative medicines to treat Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, and other neurological diseases. Thus, accelerating the central nervous system treatment Market growth. For instance, in February 2020, Biogen announced a $2.72 billion licensing deal with Sangamo Therapeutics to develop and commercialize gene regulation therapies based on Sangamo’s zinc finger platform to treat Alzheimer disease, Parkinson’s disease, and other neurological diseases. The deal included an upfront payment of $350 million and up to $2.37 billion in milestone payments.

Rising Geriatric Population to Augment Growth

The increasing prevalence of neurological disorders in elderly population such as multiple sclerosis, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s will spur demand for central nervous system treatment. According to the Public Health England, the number of individuals suffering from multiple sclerosis has increased to over 131,000 in the U.K for the year 2018. The increasing geriatric population with Alzheimer’s can support the development of the market. According to the Alzheimer’s Association, more than five million individuals are affected with Alzheimer’s disease, and this number is set to reach 14 million by 2050. The treatment and care for Alzheimer’s in the US was over US$ 305 Bn in 2020.

Hospital Pharmacy Segment to Hold the Largest Share

Based on the drug type, the market is divided into multiple sclerosis drugs, antipsychotic, anti-epileptic, antidepressants, psychostimulants, narcotic analgesics, non-narcotic analgesics, anesthetics, anti-Parkinson’s, sedatives, general anesthesia, and other CNS drugs. Multiple sclerosis drugs are expected to hold the largest share due to the perpetual innovation and development of the therapeutic molecule.

Based on the distribution channel, the market is classified into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and others. The hospital pharmacy segment is expected to hold the lion’s share during the forecast period due to the significant increase in the sales of prescription drugs. The retail pharmacy segment is expected to experience steady growth due to the increasing access to prescription drugs and discounts offered by retail pharmacy giants.

Geographically, the market is divided into North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Evolving Healthcare Infrastructure to Encourage Growth in Asia Pacific

North America is expected to increase radically during the forecast period due to existing companies in the US. The development of innovative drugs will propel growth in the region.

Favorable reimbursement policies and high access to treatment options will aid expansion in Europe.

Asia Pacific is expected to increase rapidly during the forecast period due to the surging geriatric population and evolving healthcare infrastructure.

The Middle East and Africa is expected to experience sluggish growth due to lack of product approvals and weaker product penetration.

Robust Drug Pipeline to Consolidate Market

The market is dominated by major pharmaceutical companies operating in the central nervous system treatment industry. Robust pipeline and strategic distribution agreements for innovative therapies can uplift the central nervous system treatment market share in the forthcoming years. For instance, Biogen generated significant revenue in the year 2020. Other companies operating in the market include Johnson and Johnson Services, Inc., Pfizer Inc., RF. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd., Novartis AG, Sanofi, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Otsuka Holdings, among others.

The Report Lists the Players in the Central Nervous System Treatment Market:

Biogen (Massachusetts, U.S)

Pfizer Inc. (New York, U.S)

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland)

Novartis AG (Basel, Switzerland)

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (New Jersey, U.S)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Israel)

Sanofi (Paris, France)

Otsuka Holdings (Japan)

Other Players

Table Of Content :

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Industry Developments- Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships New Product Launches Pipeline Analysis Overview of Regulatory Scenario Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

Global Central Nervous System Treatment Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Drug Type Multiple Sclerosis Drugs Anti-psychotic Anti-epileptic Antidepressants Psychostimulants Narcotic Analgesics Non-Narcotic Analgesics Anesthetics Anti-Parkinson’s Sedatives General Anesthesia Other CNS Products Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel Hospital Pharmacy Retail Pharmacy Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



Toc Continue…

