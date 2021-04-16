Point of Care (POC) CT Imaging Systems Market Share 2021: Global Business Size Analysis by Top Key Players, COVID Impact , Emerging Technology and Growth Forecast to 2027

Point of Care (POC) CT Imaging Systems Market | 2021 Impact of COVID-19, Case Study Analysis, Key Opportunities and Major Players, Size, Growth, Share, Regional Analysis With Global Industry Forecast To 2027, The global “point of care (POC) CT imaging systems“ market size is projected to reach USD 869.6 million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 19.9% during the forecast period. Development and introduction of POC CT imaging systems powered by artificial intelligence (AI) is set to emerge as a novel growth opportunity for the market, observes Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled “Point of Care (POC) CT Imaging Systems Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product Type (Full-sized, Compact), By Application (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Radiology Centers, and Clinics), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027”.

AI has steadily penetrated the healthcare industry and companies are leveraging AI capabilities to develop cutting-edge diagnostic and surgical solutions. In March 2019, for instance, Siemens Healthineers showcased its AI-Rad Companion Chest CT, an AI-powered software assistant to aid radiologists, at the ECR 2019 expo. Equipped with advanced algorithms, the CT system can automatically highlight distinct structures in the thorax and detect potential anomalies. Another example is Aidoc, a deep learning startup, which launched a comprehensive full-body AI-enabled CT scan solution. The system is designed to support radiologists by covering the head, c-spine, chest, and abdomen areas. The integration of AI into point of care CT imaging systems will, therefore, propel the growth of this market in the foreseeable future.

Major Point of Care (POC) CT Imaging Systems Market Key players covered in the report include:

Xoran Technologies

Kavo Kerr

SCANCO Medical

Planmed Oy

GENORAY

CurveBeam

Samsung NeuroLogica

Point of Care (POC) CT Imaging Systems Market Analysis 2021:

Driving Factor

Spike in Hospital Admissions amid COVID-19 to Stimulate Growth

The COVID-19 pandemic outbreak is proving beneficial for the point of care CT imaging systems market growth. This is mainly attributable to the sudden spike in hospital admissions via the emergency departments in hospitals as coronavirus-infected people tried to seek immediate medical help. In the US, for example, a joint study by Yale University and the Mayo Clinic found that emergency department admissions in hospitals rose by 22% in North Carolina and a whopping 149% in New York. POC CT imaging equipment plays a critical role in providing an efficient diagnosis of infections or in detecting internal injuries in case of accidents, which are typically brought into healthcare facilities through the emergency departments. However, despite the high importance of these machineries, the COVID-19 pandemic has contracted their usage as people are avoiding going to hospitals for fears of contracting the infection. A study by the University of Athens has also concluded that high priority given by patients to economic needs is also factor prohibiting them from seeking emergency care.

Regional Insights

Active Adoption of Advanced Diagnostics to Aid Market Growth in North America

At USD 96.4 million, North America dominated the point of care CT imaging systems market share in 2019 and is likely to retain its top position during the forecast owing to the speedy uptake of advanced diagnostic tools by healthcare facilities as well as the patients in the region. Furthermore, favorable reimbursement policies along with wider insurance coverage will also support the POC CT imaging systems market growth in the region.

In Europe, growing demand for outpatient services in countries such as Germany and the UK will create multiple opportunities for market players. In addition to this, the region’s robust healthcare system will also ensure enduring growth of the market. In Asia Pacific, the market will be primarily driven by the increasing affordability of and accessibility to advanced medical technologies.

Point of Care (POC) CT Imaging Systems Highlights of the Report:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the market. Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming technologies, RandD activities, and product launches in the market Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the market

Competitive Landscape

Key Players to Exploit Opportunities to Innovate and Expand

Prominent players operating in the POC CT imaging systems market are taking various measures to exploit the widespread innovation opportunities created by the evolving dynamics of this market. The launch of novel imaging solutions is enabling these companies to entrench their position in the market and amplify their operations at the international level.

Industry Developments:

September 2020: Carestream Health secured clearance from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the CS 9300, its new point of care computed tomography system for allergy and otolaryngology (ENT) practices across the US.

December 2019: Samsung Neurologica unveiled its whole-body and head CT offerings, BodyTom® Elite and OmniTom®, at the Radiological Society of North America 2019 Annual Meeting in Chicago. These systems are mobile and are designed to deliver point-of-care health services, without needing additional space or power.

Key questions answered in the report:

What will the market growth rate of Point of Care (POC) CT Imaging Systems market in 2027? What are the key factors driving the global Point of Care (POC) CT Imaging Systems market? Who are the key manufacturers in Point of Care (POC) CT Imaging Systems market space? What are the market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Point of Care (POC) CT Imaging Systems market? What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Point of Care (POC) CT Imaging Systems market? Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of Point of Care (POC) CT Imaging Systems market? What are the Point of Care (POC) CT Imaging Systems market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Point of Care (POC) CT Imaging Systems industry? What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of Point of Care (POC) CT Imaging Systems market? What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions of Point of Care (POC) CT Imaging Systems industry?

