Orthopedic Devices Market Segmentation, Size, Analysis, Covid-19 Impact, Insights, Share, Developments, Forecast to 2026

The global orthopedic devices market is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled “Orthopedic Devices Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Joint Reconstruction Devices, Spinal Devices, Trauma Devices, Dental Implants, Orthobiologic Devices, Arthroscopy Devices, and Others), By End User (Hospitals, Orthopedic Clinic, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026”. The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period. It also offers an exclusive insight into various details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies.

The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market, listing various factors restricting, propelling, and obstructing the market in the forecast duration. The report also provides additional information such as interesting insights, key industry developments, detailed segmentation of the market, list of prominent players operating in the market, and other orthopedic devices market trends. The report is available for sale on the company website.

Key Players Operating in The Orthopedic Devices Market Include:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

Smith & Nephew

Stryker

Zimmer Biomet

Medical Devices Business Services, Inc. (Johnson & Johnson)

NuVasive, Inc.

Medtronic

Integra LifeSciences

Wright Medical Group N.V.

Össur Corporate

Globus Medical

Other prominent players

Segment-

Joint Reconstruction Segment to Lead Backed by Increasing Number of Surgical Procedures

Based on type, the market is grouped into joint reconstruction devices, dental implants, trauma devices, spinal devices, orthobiologic devices, arthroscopy devices, trauma devices, and others. Out of these, in 2018, the joint reconstruction segment held 35.8% in terms of orthopedic devices market share and is anticipated to lead the market throughout the forecast period. This growth is attributable to the rising number of procedures, namely, extrementies and shoulder reconstructions, hip and knee replacements, and other similar procedures associated with joints. The arthroscopy devices segment is likely to expand at fast pace owing to the increasing emergence of novel products and upsurging cases of soft tissue injuries related to sports

Regional Analysis for Orthopedic Devices Market:

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Major Table of Contents for Orthopedic Devices Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Orthopedic Devices Market Insights Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 North America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Europe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Asia Pacific Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 The Middle East and Africa Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Latin America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Competitive Landscape Global Orthopedic Devices Market Revenue Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2020 Company Profiles Conclusion

