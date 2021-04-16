North America Osteoporosis Treatment Market Share 2021: Global Business Size Analysis by Top Key Players, COVID Impact , Emerging Technology and Growth Forecast to 2027

North America Osteoporosis Treatment Market | 2021 Impact of COVID-19, Case Study Analysis, Key Opportunities and Major Players, Size, Growth, Share, Regional Analysis With Global Industry Forecast To 2027, The ”North America osteoporosis treatment“ market size is expected to gain momentum by reaching USD 8.29 billion by 2027 while exhibiting a CAGR of 6.6% between 2020 and 2027. This is attributable to the increasing prevalence of osteoporosis and the growing number of government approvals for the therapeutic drugs that are propelling the demand in the North America osteoporosis treatment options. Fortune Business Insights in its latest report, titled, “North America Osteoporosis Treatment Market Size, Share & Covid-19 Impact Analysis, By Drug Class (Bisphosphonate, Hormone Replacement Therapy, Selective Estrogen Receptor Modulator (SERMs), RANK ligand (RANKL) Inhibitor, and Others), By Route of Administration (Oral, and Parenteral); By Distribution Channel (Hospitals Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies & Stores, and Online Pharmacies), 2020-2027.”, mentions that the market stood at USD 5.18 billion in 2019.

Major North America Osteoporosis Treatment Market Key players covered in the report include:

AbbVie Inc. (North Chicago, Illinois, U.S.)

Eli Lilly and Company (Indianapolis, Indiana, U.S.)

Amgen Inc. (Thousand Oaks, California, U.S.)

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Basel, Switzerland)

Novartis AG (Basel, Switzerland)

Sanofi (Paris, France)

Pfizer Inc. (Brooklyn, New York, U.S.)

Merck & Co., Inc. (Kenilworth, New Jersey, U.S.)

GlaxoSmithKline plc (Brentford, U.K)

Alcon (Geneva, Switzerland)







Increasing Incidence of Osteoporosis to Promote Growth

According to the National Institute of Health (NIH), around 10 million Americans aged 50 and older suffer from osteoporosis of the hip. The increasing prevalence of this disease that results in the deformity and fragile nature of the bones is expected to boost the demand for the market for North America osteoporosis treatment. Moreover, several companies are focusing on developing novel therapeutic solutions leading to the growing approvals by the U.S. FDA in treating osteoporosis will contribute to the North America osteoporosis treatment market growth in the forthcoming years.



Parenteral Segment to Showcase Exponential Growth

Based on the route by administration, the parenteral segment is expected to hold a significant North America osteoporosis treatment market share due to increasing R&D activities by the healthcare companies to develop novel parenteral drugs during the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact: Market to Experience a Sluggish Growth at 2.3% CAGR in 2020

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to the healthcare systems and hospitals to divert their complete focus on treating people suffering from the disease. In contrast, several elective medical procedures and osteoporosis treatment appointments have either been canceled or postponed. Based on our analysis, the market will exhibit a slow growth at 2.3% CAGR in 2020 due to the aforementioned reasons. However, the market will return to normalcy once the pandemic is over.





Presence of Established Players in the U.S. to Feed Market Growth

Geographically, the U.S market stood at USD 4.98 billion in 2019 and is expected to hold the highest position in the North American market in the forthcoming years. This is ascribable to factors such as presence of established players such as AbbVie Inc., Pfizer Inc., and Amgen Inc. that play a pivotal role in the North America osteoporosis treatment solutions development.

The market in Canada is anticipated to experience considerable growth backed by the increasing prevalence of osteoporosis and supportive government policies to educate the people regarding therapeutic treatment solutions between 2020 and 2027.



Collaboration between Eminent Companies to Brighten Their Market Positions

The market for North America is experiencing proactive competition between major companies that are collaborating with other companies to expand their product portfolio and boost sales revenue. Furthermore, other key players are adopting organic and inorganic strategies such as partnership, the introduction of novel products, and merger and acquisition that will bode well for the growth of the market for North America.

Industry Development:

August 2020 – Celltrion Healthcare Co., Ltd commenced the Phase 1 trial of Denosumab Biosimilar, a monoclonal antibody injection adopted in the management of osteoporosis. The company has invested in R&D to develop novel therapeutics solutions for the treatment of the disease.



