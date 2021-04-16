Liver Cancer Therapeutics Market Share 2021: Global Business Size Analysis by Top Key Players, COVID Impact , Emerging Technology and Growth Forecast to 2027

Liver Cancer Therapeutics Market | 2021 Impact of COVID-19, Case Study Analysis, Key Opportunities and Major Players, Size, Growth, Share, Regional Analysis With Global Industry Forecast To 2027, The global “liver cancer therapeutics“ market size is expected to reach USD 7,382.1 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 20.2% during the forecast period. The emergence of effective drugs and therapies for the treatment of liver cancer will subsequently spur lucrative opportunities for the market, states Fortune Business Insights, in a report, titled “Liver Cancer Therapeutics Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Therapy Type (Targeted Drug Therapy, Immunotherapy, and Chemotherapy), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, and Online Pharmacy), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” The market size stood at USD 1,730.9 million in 2019.

Major Liver Cancer Therapeutics Market Key players covered in the report include:

Liver Cancer Therapeutics Market Analysis 2021:

Market Driver:

Rising Cases of Liver Cancer to Boost Market

The increasing incidence of liver cancer is expected to expedite the growth of the market during the forecast period. Alcohol & tobacco consumption, smoking, and environmental factors in developed nations are some of the reasons for the prevalence of cancer. The increasing urbanization is expected to bolster the healthy growth of the market in the forthcoming years. According to the World Cancer Research Fund, in 2018, there were around 840 000 new cases of liver cancer. Moreover, the growing demand for effective drugs is predicted further to boost the market’s development in the foreseeable future. However, oncology drugs’ adverse side effects will consequently restrict their adoption, which will retard the growth of the market.

Favorable Guidelines and Recommendations for Cancer Drugs to Aid Market Amid COVID

The pharmaceutical companies are adopting strategies to maintain the balance between supply and demand. Health organizations have issued necessary guidelines and recommendations for managing hepatocellular carcinoma patients in the time coronavirus. For instance, the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO), European Society of Medical Oncology (ESMO), National Institute of Health and Care Excellence (NICE) have proposed guidelines. Furthermore, several research studies have confirmed that patients with HCC are at higher risk of contracting the infection. Therefore, these patients were considered in the emergency category during the pandemic. Besides, the increased sales of cancer products will foster healthy growth of the market amid COVID-19.

Liver Cancer Therapeutics Highlights of the Report:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the market. Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming technologies, RandD activities, and product launches in the market Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the market

Regional Analysis:

Presence of Prominent Companies to Incite Growth in North America

The market in North America is expected to expand radically during the forecast period owing to the rising incidence of liver cancer in the US. The presence of major companies, coupled with the launch of novel products will influence growth in the region. Europe is expected to expand radically during the forecast period due to the R&D investments to develop effective drugs. The higher sales of targeted drug therapy products is expected to boost the growth of the market in Europe. Asia Pacific is expected to rise excellently during the forecast period owing to the growing number of clinical studies pertaining to liver cancer. The increasing geriatric population is likely to contribute impetus in the region. Latin America, and Middle East & Africa are likely to experience a slower growth rate owing to lower adoption of high-cost liver cancer drugs. Similarly, the lack of product approvals in the majority of the under-developed countries can further dampen the growth of the market in those regions.

Key Development:

November 2020: Exelixis, a genomics-based drug discovery company, located in Alameda, California, announced the approval of CABOMETYX in Japan for the treatment of unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma.

Key questions answered in the report:

What will the market growth rate of Liver Cancer Therapeutics market in 2027? What are the key factors driving the global Liver Cancer Therapeutics market? Who are the key manufacturers in Liver Cancer Therapeutics market space? What are the market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Liver Cancer Therapeutics market? What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Liver Cancer Therapeutics market? Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of Liver Cancer Therapeutics market? What are the Liver Cancer Therapeutics market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Liver Cancer Therapeutics industry? What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of Liver Cancer Therapeutics market? What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions of Liver Cancer Therapeutics industry?

