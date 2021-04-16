Gaming Consoles Market Size, Share, Supply, Demand, Segments and Forecast 2027

The global gaming consoles market size is expected to reach USD 51.15 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period. The rising adoption of Augmented Reality (AR)/ Virtual Reality (VR) in educational and entertainment applications will stimulate the healthy growth of the market. For instance, digital education has become more of a stable in most of the advanced schools. VR and AR can provide an immersive and enhanced experience to the user.

Request a Sample Copy for more detailed Gaming Consoles Market Overview: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/gaming-console-market-102420

Moreover, the penetration of smart games and applications can be one of the crucial factors in boosting the gaming consoles market revenue during the forecast period. Additionally, the increasing emphasis of major companies towards the manufacturing of high-tech gaming consoles will enable speedy growth of the market. For instance, Sony Corporation announced the next-generation-console PlayStation 5. The company also revealed the major technological changes that have been implemented in the new gaming console, such as the “adaptive triggers.” Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan and PS5 system architect Mark Cerny said in an interview with Wired, “There is ray-tracing acceleration in the GPU hardware.”

The Report lists the Major Companies in the Global Gaming Consoles Market:

Nintendo Co. Ltd., (Japan)

Sony Corporation (Sony Computers Entertainment Inc.) (Japan)

Microsoft Corporation (United States)

Competitive Landscape:

Introduction of Project Scorpio by Microsoft to Facilitate Market Growth

Microsoft, an American multinational technology company with headquarters in Redmond, Washington launched gaming console “Project Scorpio” enabled with six teraflops GPU to support full 4K, cloud, and VR capabilities. The announcement of the new console, Project Scorpio, will spur demand among gamers owing to the new features and enhance technology, which in turn will augur well for the gaming consoles market in the forthcoming years. The console is enabled with 8-core AMD CPU, clocked at 2.3GHz based on the AI platform, and features enhanced AI and smoother interactions for the extraordinary gaming experience. Furthermore, the growing attractiveness of 3D gaming will contribute positively to the growth of the gaming consoles market. As 3D gaming provides features such as precise 3-D localization, which helps to improve the users’ experience and bring realism to the gameplay.

Regional Analysis:

Presence of Leading Players to Promote Growth in Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific generated a revenue of USD 17.43 billion in 2019 and is likely to expand progressively during the forecast period. The growth in the region is attributed to the presence of key players such as Sony Corporation and Nintendo Co. Ltd. The market in North America can proliferate in the forthcoming years owing to the rising demand for gaming-consoles in the region.

Purchase Full Report for Exclusive Gaming Consoles Market Growth Forecast – https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/102420

Other Exclusive Reports:

Well Casing Market Opportunities, Share Analysis Up To 2026

Offshore Drilling Market 2021 – Industry Size, Share, Dynamics, Status, Outlook and Opportunities: 2026

Centrifugal Pump Market 2021 – Industry Size, Share, Dynamics, Status, Outlook and Opportunities: 2026

Smart Meter Market 2021 – Industry Size, Share, Dynamics, Status, Outlook and Opportunities: 2026

Blockchain-as-a-Service Market 2021 – Industry Size, Share, Dynamics, Status, Outlook and Opportunities: 2027

Enhanced Oil Recovery Market 2021 – Industry Size, Share, Dynamics, Status, Outlook and Opportunities: 2027

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune – 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123ac

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: [email protected]