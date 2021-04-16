Peritoneal Dialysis Market Analysis, Global Industry Foresight Till 2027, By Size, Growth Trends And Share

The rising prevalence of end stage renal disease and surge in demand for home dialysis treatment are anticipated to drive the global “peritoneal dialysis” market, finds Fortune Business Insights in a new study. The study is titled “Peritoneal Dialysis Market: Global Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecasts, 2018 – 2025.” According to the study, the global peritoneal dialysis market will rise at 6.9% CAGR and reach a value of US$ 6,077.2 Mn by 2025 from US$ 3,589.9 Mn.

Objective of Studies:

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analysing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth. To analyse the Peritoneal Dialysis Market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, porter five force analysis etc.

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the global Peritoneal Dialysis Market.

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current Peritoneal Dialysis Market size and future prospective.

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by application, product type and sub-segments.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World.

To track and analyse competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, new product developments, and research and developments in the global Peritoneal Dialysis Market.

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction

1.1. Research Scope

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary Market Dynamics

3.1. Market Drivers

3.2. Market Restraints

3.3. Market Opportunities & Trends

Key Insights

4.1. Global Prevalence of CKD (2016)

4.2. Global Prevalence of treated End-stage Renal Disease (2016)

4.3. Estimated Number of Patients on HD vs PD (2017)

4.4. Overview of Major Dialysis Services Providers

4.5. Number of Nephrologists (2016)

4.6. Number of Nephrologists by Continent (2016)

Global Peritoneal Dialysis (PD) Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2025

5.1. Key Findings / Summary

5.2. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type

5.2.1. CAPD

5.2.2. APD

5.3. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product

5.3.1. Cyclers

5.3.2. Fluids

5.3.3. Others Accessories

5.4. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User

5.4.1. Home Health Care

5.4.2. Hospital & Others

5.5. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Geography

5.5.1. North America

5.5.2. Europe

5.5.3. Asia Pacific

5.5.4. Latin America

5.5.5. Middle East & Africa

6.North America Peritoneal Dialysis (PD) Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast,2014-2025

6.1. Key Findings / Summary

6.2. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type

6.2.1. CAPD

6.2.2. APD

6.3. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product

6.3.1. Cyclers

6.3.2. Fluids

6.3.3. Others Accessories

6.4. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User

6.4.1. Home Health Care

6.4.2. Hospital & Others

6.5. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country

6.5.1. U.S.

6.5.2. Canada

7.Europe Peritoneal Dialysis (PD) Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast,2014-2025

7.1. Key Findings / Summary

7.2. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type

7.2.1. CAPD

7.2.2. APD

7.3. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product

7.3.1. Cyclers

7.3.2. Fluids

7.3.3.Others Accessories

7.4. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User

7.4.1. Home Health Care

7.4.2. Hospital & Others

7.5. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country/Sub-region

7.5.1. U.K.

7.5.2. Germany

7.5.3. France

7.5.4. Italy

7.5.5. Spain

7.5.6. Scandinavia

7.5.7. Rest of Europe

