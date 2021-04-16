Energy Recovery Ventilator market Size, Key Players Analysis And Comprehensive Growth Drivers Forecast Till 2026

The global energy recovery ventilator market is likely to derive growth from the increasing number of product launches in recent years. According to a report by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Energy Recovery Ventilator” Market Size, Share and Industry Trend by Technology (Plate Heat Exchanger, Heat Pipe Heat Exchanger, Rotatory Heat Exchanger, Run Around Coil), By Application (Commercial, Residential, Industrial) and Geography Forecast till 2026, the market will benefit from the increasing R&D investment that have ultimately yielded several product innovations.

Some of the leading companies that are operating in the global Energy Recovery Ventilator market are:

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Daikin, Panasonic Corporation

LG Electronics

Johnson Controls

Munters

FUJITSU GENERAL

Carrier Corporation

Nortek Air Solutions

Greenheck Fan Blue Star Ltd.

Renewaire, Reznor and Zehnder America Inc

HEATEX AB, Ostberg Group

Ruskin Rooftop Systems

An energy recovery ventilator (ERV) captures air that is exhausted from indoor places and uses it to create energy for ventilation of the indoor space. It is an excellent dehumidifying device that can be used in large commercial spaces as well as compact areas such as houses and shops. The properties of Energy Recovery Ventilator such as enhancing the quality of air with lesser power requirements, combined with the recycling of air will fuel the demand for the product in the coming year. The low cost involved with the setup of these systems will aid the growth of the market. The EVR is an integral part of an HVAC system and is vital in the process of bettering the quality of air. The demand for enhanced workplace environment, coupled with strict government regulations and rules towards workplace health and safety will create several growth opportunities.

Key Market Driver – Increasing renewable energy investments

Key Market Restraint – Lack of awareness about benefits offered by Energy Recovery Ventilator

The report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the market in recent years. It highlights a few of the factors that have restrained the growth of the market and predicts factors that are likely to affect the market in the coming years. Several aspects of the market have been analysed, with key focus on elements such as leading products and major companies. Based on extensive research analysis methods, forecast values have been evaluated for the market for the period of 2020-2026.

Segmentation

1. By Technology

Plate Heat Exchanger

Heat Pipe Heat Exchanger

Rotatory Heat Exchanger

Run Around Coil

Others

2. By Application

Commercial

Residential

Industrial

3. By Geography

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC, and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

Growing R&D Investment Will Yield Better Products

The emphasis on workplace health has resulted in an increase in the overall effects taken to reduce health risks. The improving workplace health enhancing equipment and devices will have a direct impact on the growth of the market in the coming years. The demand for improved products will, in turn, create an increase in the overall upfront investment in the development of these products. The increasing investments have created several opportunities for product developments and will subsequently create opportunities for companies operating in this market. In July 2016, Zehnder America announced the launch of a new range Energy Recovery Ventilator, aimed at customers in North America. The company unveiled ComfoAir 70, a product designed for use in apartments and houses. The report highlights major products, similar to Zehnder’s latest EVR and gauges the impact of these products on the growth of the market.

Driven by Increasing Product Demand, North America to Emerge as the Dominant Region

The report segments the market on the basis of regional demographics into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the market in North America is projected to emerge dominant in the coming years, owing the increasing demand for ERVs across the region. Increasing adoption of ERVs in commercial as well as residential spaces will aid the growth of the market in this region. Besides North America, the market in Europe will exhibit a commendable CAGR in the coming years due to the growing concerns circulating greenhouse emissions and the adverse effects of global warming.

Key Industry Developments

In April 2020, the resident of Brookfield has received an award of 2018 Building Industry Land Development (BILD) for innovation of concent home with heating demand gets fulfilled by passive heat from household appliances, lighting, people, etc. This is achieved by using an Energy Recovery Ventilator, super insulated walls and solar panels.

In July 2016, Zehnder America has unveiled its ComfoAir 70 energy recovery ventilator to the costomers of North America region. The Energy Recovery Ventilator are specially designed for retrofitting apartments and houses.

Major Table of Content For Energy Recovery Ventilator Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Insights Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2026 North America Energy Recovery Ventilator Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2026 Europe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2026 Asia Pacific Energy Recovery Ventilator Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2026 The Middle East and Africa Energy Recovery Ventilator Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2026 Latin America Energy Recovery Ventilator Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2026 Competitive Landscape Company Profile Conclusion

