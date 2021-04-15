AI Image Recognition Market Growth Survey 2021 with Top Countries Data Industry Growth Analysis, Segmentation, Size, Share, Trend, Future Demand and Leading Players Updates by Forecast | With Covid 19 Analysis

360 Market Updates adds Global AI Image Recognition Market 2021 report that offers an exhaustive coverage of the industry with brief analysis, data charts, figures, statistics that help take business decisions, company profiles and more. AI Image Recognition Market provides AN in-depth statement on the key influencing factors, market statistics in terms of revenues, segment-wise knowledge, region-wise knowledge, and country-wise knowledge are offered within the full study. COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.
Global “AI Image Recognition Market” Report 2021 studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors, and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. Also, AI Image Recognition Market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 31.9 during the forecast period. And report provides a complete market overview, a list of top manufactures, the scope of the report, key market trends of the AI Image Recognition market, and the main aspect of the report- why do you have to buy this research report? So don’t miss it.
The report gives – Who are the global key players in this keyword market? What are their company profile, product information, and contact information? What Was the Global Market Status of AI Image Recognition Market? What Was Capacity, Production Value, Cost and PROFIT of AI Image Recognition Market?
AI Image Recognition Market Overview 2021:
AI image recognition market is expected to register a CAGR of 31.9%, during the forecast period (2018 – 2023). Owing to advancements in AI, software now have the ability to recognize photos and videos and describe the content of it. The market is expected to grow rapidly owing to increased adoption of high computing chipsets. AI image recognition provides abundance of benefits, such as enhancing safety features in cars by detecting large objects. Other benefits include verifications of users, client analysis, diagnosis of diseases, and many more. Declining costs of hardware and rapid adoption of AI are a few factors driving the growth of AI image recognition market, on the other hand, lack of technical expertise is inhibiting its growth.
Increasing Use of Big Data Analytics
The creation and consumption of huge amount of data has paved way for the usage of big data analytics. Companies, such as Amazon, Google, and Microsoft are investing in big data analytics. Big data analytics will be used in image recognition to provide benefits, such as traffic safety, improved health services, and many more. Many organizations are using big data analytics in image recognition to extract valuable insights and improve customer experience, thus increasing their top line.
North America is Expected to Dominate the Market
North America is expected to hold the largest share of this market owing to significant adoption of advanced and new technologies. Increasing number of electronic gadget integrated with AI image recognition technology will also provide boost to this market. Moreover, most of the companies are headquartered in this region and thus, would aid North America in holding the largest share.
Top Key-players/Leading Manufacturers of AI Image Recognition Market:
- Google LLC
- Amazon Web Services (AWS)
- Inc
- IBM Corp
- Intel Corporation
- Qualcomm Corp
- Samsung Electronics
- Micron Technology
- Microsoft Corporation
- NVIDIA Corporation
- Xilinx
- Inc
With tables and figures helping analyze the worldwide Global AI Image Recognition market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.
The Global AI Image Recognition market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.
Key Developments in the AI Image Recognition Market:
M
