Wearable Temperature Sensors Market Analysis Survey 2021 with Top Countries Data: Industry Trends, Growth, Size, Segmentation, Future Demands, Latest Innovation, Sales Revenue by Regional Forecast | With Covid 19 Analysis

The global wearable temperature sensors market is expected to register a CAGR of 8.30 %, during the forecast period (2018 – 2023). The scope of the report is limited to care setting products offered by major players, which include Hospital, Home, Outpatient Clinic, and Long-term Care Facility. While the regions considered in the scope of the report include United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Germany, France, China, India, Japan, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, and Brazil.

Wearable technologies are the devices worn on the body, which can be controlled by buttons or through voice commands or with a heartbeat, enhancing the user experience. Wearable temperature sensors are the devices, which effectively monitor and measure the bodily activities, such as body temperature, heart rate and pulse rate etc. Increasing health awareness has been driving the consumers to opt for wearable temperature sensors for efficient health tracking in this modern age.

With the weather around the world changing rapidly, it has become very important to decide what clothing to wear. Analyzing the body temperature and adjusting accordingly has been the trend in the recent times. Wearable temperature sensor products vary from in-the-ear to bio-stickers that can be worn on the skin for people of all age groups. Wearable basal body thermometers help women track their ovulation cycle by reading their basal body temperature, which is an indicator of fertility. Integration of these sensors to a smartphone app gives user a better understanding of the probability of conceiving and speeding-up the chances of getting pregnant.

Rapid Growth of Technological Developments has enabled in the Growth of Wearable Temperature Sensors

Researchers and wearable manufacturing companies are in search of new sensors that can be packed into wearables, tapping into the biometrics of the human body and giving us a deeper look of the body’s physiological state. Fat measurement can be done by temperature monitoring, using temperature sensors. Technology has been advancing rapidly and more innovative products are being available in the market. Armband wearables are being designed, which can be attached to the skin or worn with an armband. It can track data from millions of data points on the skin and by tracking body movement; it gives the user clear picture about the heart rate, pulse, and many other details about the person wearing the sensor. There have been temperature sensors, which can monitor the fertility status of the woman using the oral body basal thermometer, which is connected to a smartphone. The status of fertility is displayed on the smartphone screen. This wearable analyses the individual cycle pattern, and stores them on the cloud.

Many smart watches have been released in the market these days. They calculate the pulse and heart rate of the individual and give suggestions to keep the person healthy. A new app is being developed, which helps you plan a journey based on your health condition. The wearable sensors are connected through Bluetooth to the Android app, which records and analyses the health of the individual, based on the data received from the temperature sensor. It then suggests all the required medications and the care that needs to be taken by the individual during his journey

Growth of Emphasis on Sports and Fitness has led to the Adoption of Latest Technology to Improve Performance

Coaches of all sports, both usual and professional, have always wanted to experiment ways in which they could help in the athleticism of their athletes. Smart shirts, which can monitor the body movement and heat levels of a player and assist the coach to train the sportsperson in a better way to increase the game efficiency of the player, are now being developed. Smart shirts help the sportsperson to keep track of the daily goals and display them on a monitor when connected through Bluetooth, or other wireless communication devices. Temperature sensors have been embedded in these smart shirts to track the heart rate, pulse, and the heat levels of the individual.

With the increasing health consciousness in people around the globe, people are focusing on fitness. Fitness trackers have gained enormous popularity in the last 3 years. Gym trainers have been promoting the individuals to use them and monitor their fitness. With the growing technical advancements at a rapid pace, companies are coming up with extra features in these fitness trackers. For instance, earplugs, which are very common among joggers, are being manufactured with additional features, such as heart rate monitoring etc. Wearable temperature sensors are expected to witness rapid growth in the Sports/Fitness segment during the forecast period.

Growing Connectivity among Devices and Changing Trends in the Region Contribute to the Growth of Temperature Sensors in the Region

North America has high sales in the smart watches market. The growth of this market drives the growth of wearable temperature sensors market, as the companies are looking to embed new technologies in their smart watches. With the increasing smartphone sales in United States, it is evident that cellphones have become an integral part of the life for many Americans. Advancements in technologies have been encouraging the wearable manufacturers to come up with innovative ideas to embed the sensors into smart watches and monitor the changes using Android and iOS apps. United States being the worlds’ most technologically driven nation leading the major R&D activities, is leading in the manufacturing of smart wearables.

Temperature sensors are being used for many applications in the recent times. With people of United States being highly conscious about their fitness and health, the demand for wearable technologies is increasing due to its portability and convenience. Moreover, due to high disposable incomes the individuals are spending on wearable technologies, to monitor their health. Temperature sensors are being embedded into devices, which track the fertility cycle of women as well. Women in the United States are showing interest in such devices to maintain a healthy fertility cycle. Similar wearable technologies are being used in hospitals, sports, public utilities, and defence & military, and households as well. Wearable temperature sensors are used to monitor infants, as parents are concerned about the health of their children amidst the changing temperatures.

