Enterprise Mobility in Energy Sector Market Analysis Survey 2021 with Top Countries Data: Industry Insights by Players, Regional Segmentation, Growth, Applications, Major Drivers, Value and Foreseen | With Covid 19 Analysis

The enterprise mobility in energy sector market is expected to witness a CAGR of 18.36% over the forecast period (2018 – 2023). The report includes insights on the solutions offered by major players including providers of hardware, professional services, and integration solutions. The regions included in this study are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Enterprise mobility is an approach to working in which employees can do their respective jobs from anywhere using a variety of devices and applications. This commonly refers to the use of mobile devices, such as smartphones and tablets, for business purposes and also covers the mobility of corporate data and of the workers themselves.

Technological Advancement and Increased Efficiency Drives the Market Demand

The energy sector is an industry where the mobile workforces and the globally dispersed stakeholders are the norm, enterprise mobility solutions are becoming increasingly important. Enterprise mobility ranks as a top- technology priority for energy companies. And ongoing developments in mobile technologies, coupled with advances in cloud services, analytics, and mobile application security, are extending its value to ever-more applications and users. Mobile devices are in rapid and constant development, more powerful yet smaller and smarter. Of particular relevance to energy companies, these devices are also becoming more resilient, with explosion-proof smartphones and tablets now readily available.

Mobile applications help the specialist workers to collaborate in real-time across the global supply chain without needing to be present at the plant, this increases plant availability and reduces time to market.

Importance of Enterprise Mobility in Energy Sector

Energy and utility companies’ work is distributed and widely extended, between homes, businesses, and wherever else the supporting infrastructure exists. Territories for field workers often span wide and without a plan on prioritizing their sites, time and money can be wasted on unproductive routes. Over two-thirds of utility company employees work in the field for the majority of their day. By having the field workers far away from the central shop for most of their time, communication becomes a challenge between the back office and the field workers.

Mobile applications enable field workers to work on problems more efficiently. Providing employees with a mobile application on a modern smart device can allow them to easily access all this info on their phones, such as accurate site location.

Top Key-players/Leading Manufacturers of Enterprise Mobility in Energy Sector Market:

Blackberry

Cisco Systems

Inc.

Citrix Systems

Inc.

Cittercism

Fierlink Communications Corp.

Good Technology

McAfee Inc

Microsoft Corporation

MobileIron

Inc.

Oracle

SAP SE

Symantec Corporation

TCS

Tech Mahindra

Tempo Al

Tylr Mobile

Inc.

VMware

Workspot

