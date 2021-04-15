Cake Market Growth Survey 2021 with Top Countries Data: Industry Insights by Players, Regional Segmentation, Growth, Applications, Major Drivers, Value and Foreseen | With Covid 19 Analysis

The points that are discussed within the report are the major market players that are involved in the Cake market such as manufacturers, raw material suppliers, equipment suppliers, end users, traders, distributors and etc. The growth factors of the market is discussed in detail wherein the different end users of the market are explained in detail. Data and information by manufacturer, by region, by type, by application is given and custom research can be added according to specific requirements.COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

Market Insights

The global cake market is expected to witness a CAGR of 3.3%, during the period 2018-2023, and is expected to value at USD 75 billion, by 2023. Manufacturers are including healthy ingredients in their cake products in order to gain competitive advantage. The sale of large cakes have been on the decline, as customers are favoring of smaller ones.

As a major development in the marketplace, at the end of October 2014, Fletchers became a part of Finsbury, largest supplier of premium cakes in UK, and contributed GBP 16 million to sales in two months.

Market Dynamics

The increasing popularity of customizable cakes is the driver for global cake market. With the rise of in-store bakeries and innovative product offerings from the small, regional, and international suppliers, the cake market is making its presence felt, globally. The recent trends of designer cakes and continuous innovations in cakes are likely to boost the market.

Health issues in line with the growing concern for obesity, other related diseases, and regulatory constraints pertaining to the product labelling pose a threat to the global cake market. The increase in home bakers further reduces the demand for packaged cakes. Food perishability remains a key challenge for the cake industry.

The increase in online sales and demand for innovation would further help in cake market growth in the future. In addition to this, there is an increased demand for affordable, healthier and freshly baked cakes. Cake pops, a snack, is gaining popularity and is available in grocery stores and coffee shops. The idea of customizable cakes is a key factor contributing to the growth of this market.

Market Segmentation

The global cake market is segmented based on flavors, product type, distribution channels, and geography. Decorated cakes and dessert cakes together account for the majority of the market demand for cakes, globally. The chocolate cakes are preferred to other flavors, and contribute the most to revenue generation. The market for cakes is highly fragmented, due to the presence of a large number of regional and international suppliers. The vendors compete for innovation, pricing, and distribution.

Globally, the North American and European economies have been the key revenue generators in the global cake market, followed by Asia-Pacific.

Key Developments

• March 2018 – Café Valley® is partnering with the Hershey Company to introduce a decadently delicious snack size coffee cake bite that is equal parts brownie and cheesecake, with a sprinkle of chocolate. The coffee cake bites is made with Hersheys chocolate, and is of cocoa flavor.

Major players – AMERICAN BAKING COMPANY, ARYZTA, FINSBURY, FLOWER FOODS, HOSTESS BRANDS, MCKEE FOODS, MONGINIS, MULINO BIANCO, PEPPERIDGE FARM, TYSON FOODS, among others.

Top Key-players/Leading Manufacturers of Cake Market:

American Baking Company

Aryzta

Finsbury

Flower Foods

Hostess Brands

McKee Foods

Monginis

Mulino Bianco

Pepperidge Farm

Tyson Foods

Key Developments in the Cake Market: