Clean Label Ingredient Market Growth Survey 2021 with Top Countries Data Industry Size Analyzed by Business Opportunity, Development, Growth Factors, Applications Analysis and Future Prospects | With Covid 19 Analysis

Global clean label ingredient market is expected to value USD 47.50 billion by 2023, registering a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. Clean label ingredient includes the ingredients, which are obtained by minimal process, have simpler ingredient composition on the label and can be claimed natural on the label.
Increasing Consumer Demand for Clean Label Products
Consumers demand clean labels on the products to know what exactly they consume and at what level. Their interest in identifying the ingredients present in the product has triggered the clean label products market. Consumers globally are highly concerned about the long-term effects of synthetic colors on health and so prefer natural colorants in their foods. They are found to avoid consuming of such products that contain synthetic colorants despite the price difference as there have been various studies published, which state that, natural colors help avoid hyperactivity disorders and behavioral issues among other benefits in children. A Study shows that around 88% of consumers are willing to pay a premium price for products containing naturally sourced ingredients. Around 80% of the consumers give importance to reading ingredient lists on the product before purchasing. The future for clean label products is even brighter as various country governments are also endorsing such products.
Natural Colors with Its Organic Properties Witnesses High Demand
Consumer preference for innovative flavors, health benefits, convenience, and alternative sources for nutrient supplements, has augmented the market. There has been much interest in the development of new natural colorants for use in the food industry, which is apparently due to strong consumer demand for more natural products globally. The health enhancing properties of natural colours combined with the organic properties in the natural products is also increasing their appeal. Restraints in natural colorants are mainly due to the higher production cost of fermentation pigments compared to those of synthetic origin or extracted from natural source.
Today, food industry is producing natural colors at a commercial level. The natural colors, which are widely used in food industry are Caramel, Carotenoids, Anthocyanin, and Carmine.
Asia-Pacific Shows the Fastest Growth
Asia-pacific has the fastest growth rate for clean label products. According to the research conducted by the ingredient company Ingredion, Asia-Pacific showed the strongest demand for clean label products compared to any other region.
The European Clean label ingredient market continues to capture the second largest market share, owing to growing health awareness and EU ban for non-GMO and antibiotic ingredients in food products. The Western Europe accounted for 29% of total clean label ingredients market share, majorly dominated by Germany and France.
Key Developments
• August 2017 – Tate & Lyle launched Claria instant functional clean-label starches. Tate & Lyle expanded the portfolio of CLARIA Functional Clean-Label Starches with the introduction of two new instant starch products: CLARIA Instant 340 and 360. The product meets consumer demands for ‘cleaner-label’ ingredients without sacrificing texture. CLARIA Instant line delivers a clean taste and neutral color.
• March 2017 – Cargill launched clean label coating & fillings. Cargill Cocoa & chocolate has introduced new range of coatings and fillings to fulfill consumer needs for clean label.
The major players include – CARGILL, ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND COMPANY, KONINKLIJKE DSM N.V., E.I. DUPONT DE NEMOURS AND COMPANY, KERRY GROUP PLC, INGREDION INCORPORATED, TATE & LYLE PLC, SENSIENT TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION, CORBION N.V., GROUPE LIMAGRAIN, CHR. HANSEN A/S, FRUTAROM, amongst others.
Top Key-players/Leading Manufacturers of Clean Label Ingredient Market:
- Cargill
- Archer Daniels Midland Company
- Koninklijke DSM N.V.
- E.I. Dupont De Nemours and Company
- Kerry Group PLC
- Ingredion Incorporated
- Tate & Lyle PLC
- Sensient Technologies Corporation
- Corbion N.V.
- Groupe Limagrain
- Chr. Hansen A/S
- Frutarom
