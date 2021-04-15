Predictive and Prescriptive Analytics Market Growth Survey 2021 with Top Countries Data: Industry Size, Share, Future Challenges, Revenue, Demand, Industry Growth and Top Players Analysis | With Covid 19 Analysis

Global Predictive and Prescriptive Analytics Market research report 2019 may be a comprehensive business study on this state of business that analyses innovative ways for business growth and describes necessary factors like prime manufacturers, production worth, key regions and rate of growth. This report focuses on Professional Global Predictive and Prescriptive Analytics Market 2019-2025 volume and value at Global level, regional level and company level.COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The global predictive & prescriptive analytics market was valued at USD 5.52 billion in 2017, and is projected to reach a value of USD 16.84 billion by the end of 2023, at a CAGR of 20.43% over the forecast period, 2018-2023.

Predictive analytics is the practice of extracting information from existing data. It helps users determine and understand the buying patterns of customers, and predict future trends for an organization. Prescriptive analytics is another branch of advanced analytics, dedicated to obtaining the best course of action for a presented situation. Prescriptive analytics is associated with both descriptive and predictive analytics. The growing demand for consumer goods, indirectly boosts the adoption rate of predictive & prescriptive analytics tools, due to the fact that many retail organizations and online retail stores are using this software to analyze, predict, and provide a solution for any demanding situation. All major sectors, such as BFSI and healthcare, use predictive analytics for the development of effective methods for managing customer relationships, predicting end-user behavior, and improving customer loyalty, and retention policies.

Growth in demand for Global Consumer Goods

Globally, there has been a tremendous growth in the consumer goods market. Consumers demand better and more advanced technologies to make their lives easier. For instance, the trends in the smartphone market suggest the dynamism of consumer preferences. Globally, emerging countries, such as India and China, constitute the growth of the consumer goods market, due to the high penetration of internet and rapid urbanization. The increasing demand for consumer goods creates a need for major vendors in the retail space, to focus on customer retention and attracting new customers with effective and substantiated marketing techniques, backed by relevant data. Prescriptive and predictive analytics provide the ultimate platform to understand consumer behavior and sentiments, capable of influencing their purchasing patterns, which plays a critical role in redefining consumer preferences and marketing techniques of leading international conglomerates.

Retail Sector accounts for a dominant market share

Increasing competition, a wide array of product offerings, multiple touch points for customers, and increasing customer complexities enable retailers to use analytics. Applied to relatively large sets of customer data, it can enable marketers to predict future behavior, customize best customer offers, or interact with their clients or suppliers based on such forecasts. Retail Analytics helps firms target and reach out to new customers, forecast store traffic, and prevent theft and fraud.

Top Key-players/Leading Manufacturers of Predictive and Prescriptive Analytics Market:

Microsoft Corporation

SAS Institute Inc.

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

Accenture PLC

Infor Inc.

Teradata Corporation

Angoss Software Corporation

Salesforce.com

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

