Ferric Chloride Market Trend Survey 2021 with Top Countries Data Industry Size, Future Trends, Growth Key Factors, Demand, Business Share, Sales & Income, Manufacture Players, Application, Scope, and Opportunities | With Covid 19 Analysis

The global ferric chloride market is estimated to witness a CAGR of 4.82% during the forecast period, 2018-2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to account for the major share of the market with the growing stringent regulations in the water treatment industry in the region. By application, water treatment will continue to be the largest end-user of ferric chloride.

Increasing Stringent Regulations for Treatment of Sewage Water and Industrial Waste

The growing stringent regulations from the governments to reduce water pollution or stress is driving the market for ferric chloride. EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) enforces federal clean water and safe drinking water laws and takes part in pollution prevention of water bodies. The wastewater treatment helps in maintaining the healthy ecosystem by removing harmful materials from the effluent before it enters the receiving body. Several developing economies are developing wastewater infrastructure due to declining freshwater resources.

Water Treatment to be the Major Consumer among Other Applications

Ferric chloride is used to remove phosphorus from the wastewater. It is used in treating both waste and drinking water, though the application technology used for both is different. It precipitates out the phosphorus into non-soluble forms that becomes non-usable by plants and microorganisms. Among other applications, water treatment application is expected to be the major consumer in the ferric chloride market.

Asia-Pacific to Lead among Other Regions

Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest market size in terms of consumption, followed by Europe and North America respectively for ferric chloride. With increasing industrial activities in Asia-Pacific region, the demand for ferric chloride is also expected to grow. Also, with the increasing population and high urbanization rates in the region, the usage of ferric chloride in water treatment is likely to grow significantly.

Major Key Players: Kemira, Tessenderlo, PVS Chemicals, Chemifloc, BorsodChem, amongst others.

Top Key-players/Leading Manufacturers of Ferric Chloride Market:

AkzoNobel Industrial Chemicals

BASF

Basic Chemical Industries

BorsodChem

BPS Products Pvt. Ltd.

CCM Chemicals

Chemifloc

Feracid

Feralco Group

Gulbrandsen

Kemira

Malay Sino Chemical Industries

PVS Chemicals

Saf Sulphur Factory

Sidra Wasser Chemie

Tessenderlo

Key Developments in the Ferric Chloride Market:

