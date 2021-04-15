Krill Oil Market Size Survey 2021 with Top Countries Data: Industry Trends, Growth, Size, Segmentation, Future Demands, Latest Innovation, Sales Revenue by Regional Forecast | With Covid 19 Analysis

This report focuses on Professional Global Krill Oil Market 2021 volume and value at Global level, regional level and company level. Global Krill Oil Market comprehensive analysis of the business models, key ways, and individual market shares of some of the most outstanding players during this landscape. Krill Oil report provides AN comprehensive study of prime players at intervals the market by lightness their product description, business outline and business strategy. It conjointly endows with amount of production, Krill Oil future demand, needed staple, and also the cash health of the organization.COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The global krill oil market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 11.1% from 2018 to 2023, and estimated to reach a value of USD 801.65 million by 2023. The growing preference for krill oil over fish oil is expected to drive the market growth. Health conscious consumers in developed regions are the preferred consumers for krill oil.

Market Dynamics

The growing awareness among consumers of the health benefits of Omega-3 Fatty Acids is a factor for the growth of krill oil market. Krill oil is a superior source of EPA and DHA because the polyunsaturated fats are packaged as phospholipids, which can be used immediately consumed by the body, when compared to fish oil which is the EPA and DHA is, typically packaged as triglycerides and have to undergo additional processing in order to make them bioavailable. Thus, the rising adoption of krill oil as substitutes for fish oil is driving the global krill oil market.

Tablet Segment is Likely to Hold the Dominant Market Share of the Global Krill Oil Market

The global krill oil market, on the basis of product type, has been segmented into – tablet and liquid. Market value of tablet segment dominates the global krill oil market, due to growing number of krill oil capsule manufacturers as consumers prefer the tablet form due to ease of usage and easy storage. By application, the krill oil market is segmented into dietary supplements, pharmaceuticals, pet food and animal food, and functional food and beverages. Medical benefits, such as, lower blood pressure, improved heart health, and reduced triglycerides, from krill oil dietary supplements, are allowing the dietary supplement segment to dominate the market.

Regional analysis

There has been a recent increase in consumption of krill oil among the consumers in developed regions such as North America and Europe due to the increasing aware of the importance of omega-3 fatty acids, eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA), and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) in their daily nutritional requirements which krill oil provides. Europe accounts for the largest market share of global krill oil market. Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period due increasing influence of health trends in the developing countries.

MAJOR PLAYERS: AKER BIOMARINE, AZANTIS INC., BIO-RESOURCES INC., DAEDUCK FRD INC., ENZYMOTEC LTD, NEPTUNE TECHNOLOGIES & IORESOURCES, NORWEGIAN FISH OIL AND RIMFROST AS, NUTRIGOLD INC., NWC NATURALS LLC, OLYMPIC SEAFOOD AS, QINGDAO KANGJING MARINE TECHNOLOGY and RB LLC., amongst others.

Key development

• In 2016, the company patented Flexitech technology, which enables continuous innovation and expansion of the krill oil product line.

• In 2014, AkerBioMarine obtained product approval from Food Safety Standards Authorities of India (FSSAI). With this approval, the company entered India successfully with Superba krill oil.

