Quinoa Seed Trade Analysis – Growth and Trends Market Size Survey 2021 with Top Countries Data: Industry Insights by Players, Regional Segmentation, Growth, Applications, Major Drivers, Value and Foreseen | With Covid 19 Analysis

The major quinoa producing and exporting countries are Bolivia, Peru, Ecuador, Chile, Colombia, and US. The demand of organic quinoa is high in the international markets compared to non-organic quinoa. In terms of imports, US was the largest importer of quinoa in the world, accounting for 53% of quinoa imports, followed by Canada 15%, France 8%, Netherlands 4%, Germany 4%, Australia 3%, and others accounting for a 3% share. Currently, South America is the largest market for quinoa, followed by North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Asia-Pacific is expected witness the fastest growth rate with a double digit CAGR.

Peru Dominates the Market for Exports

In the year 2015, Peru exported USD 143,493 thousand of quinoa while in the year 2016, the exports totaled USD 103,062 thousand. Quinoa in Peru is traditionally produced in the Southern highlands, particularly in the regions of Puno, Arequipa, and Cusco, which account for 66%, 8%, and 7% of the total production. It exports different types of organic and conventional quinoa in colors as white, black, red, and tricolor. Organic market is the key growth factor for its exports. Rising international prices as a result of stronger demand have encouraged producers to switch from other crops to quinoa. Peru exports more than half of its quinoa products to US followed by Netherlands, Canada, and Germany.

US Dominates the Market for Imports

In the year 2015, US imported USD 159,180 thousand of quinoa while in the year 2016, the imports totaled USD 89,915 thousand. US imported USD 69,553 thousand from Peru in the year 2014 while USD 45,214 thousand in the year 2016. It imports most of if its quinoa products from Peru, Bolivia, Ecuador, Canada, and Columbia.

