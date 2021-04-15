Protein Water Market Trend Survey 2021 with Top Countries Data Analysis by Industry Trends, Size, Share, Company Overview, Growth, Development and Forecast | With Covid 19 Analysis

Protein Water Market report exhibits a pin-point breakdown of Industry dependent on type, applications, and research. Development methodologies involved by these organizations are research in detail in the report. The market size region gives the Protein Water market incomes, covering both the historic growth of the market and forecast. Protein Water Market 2021 Industry Report analyzed in detail with all the vital data to frame tactical business judgments and propose strategic growth plans. This report offers a comprehensive insight into the development policies and plans in addition to manufacturing processes and cost structures.COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

Protein water is a type of functional water, involving dairy-based and non-dairy-based sources, such as whey, soy, pea, etc. It is a refreshing, low-calorie, and high-protein drink that is preferred over other available types of water, such as sparkling and mineral water. Health supplements are widely popular across developed markets, due to their improved functionality, which, in turn, is likely to drive the growth of the protein water market over the forecast period of 2018-2023.

Rise in Demand from the Sports and Nutrition Industry

The growing importance of protein-rich diet for lean muscle growth and repair, is the primary driving factor for the protein water market. Endurance and strength are the main functionalities that are derived from the consumption of protein water. Refreshing fruit flavors along with natural colors, flavors, and sweeteners for protein water, are expected to bolster the demand for the market, over the forecast period. Ready-to-drink products are gaining popularity, owing to their ease of consumption and nutrient content. Rise of vegan population has also led to the introduction of plant-based protein products, such as soy and pea, which is expected to influence the growth of the market over the forecast period. Owing to the growing demand of protein water from athletes, driven by rise in investment for sports nutrition, there is a significant growth potential for the protein water market.

Specialist Retail Stores to Gain Traction

The market has been segmented by protein source, distribution channel, and end user. By protein source, the market has been segmented into plant based water protein and animal based protein water. On the basis of distribution channel, the market has been segregated into mass merchandisers, specialist retail stores, online channels, and other distribution channels. By end user, the protein water market has been segmented into core users, lifestyle users, and casual users. The powder segment is gaining popularity among lifestyle users, owing to its convenience of consumption. Extension of E-commerce channels has facilitated the popularity of these products, due to considerable amount of investment in branding and advertising. The fresh fruit flavors, such as orange, kiwi, strawberry, and coconut infused with protein water, is one of the crucial factors driving the growth of online channel over the forecast period.

Rise in Spending for Health and Wellness in Asia-Pacific

Protein water is increasingly becoming a major source of vital micro-ingredients in a desirable and convenient manner, which is an important factor for the expansion of the market in Europe. The increasing popularity for plant-based protein water products is one of the driving factors for the rise in the demand of these products in North America. The rise in spending for health and wellness is one of the crucial factor influencing the growth of the protein water market in this region. The considerable presence of global players catering to the protein water market is a driving factor for the growth of the market in the United States. The presence of young population in the developing countries of Asia-Pacific, such as China and India, among others, is expected to generate a high scope of development for theprotein water market over the forecast period.

Recent Industry Insights

• November 2017: BiPro USA introduced on-the-go gluten-free and lactose-free clean label protein water solutions, including two flavors- Peach Power and Lemon Lift, which have zero grams of fat, carbohydrate, and sugar.

• June 2017: Arla Foods launched whey protein-based protein water, formulated with Lacprodan DI-9213, a natural whey protein isolate that is neutral in taste, which will facilitate post-exercise recovery.

Competitive Landscape

Major Players – ARLA FOODS, BIPRO USA, BODIEZ PROTEIN WATER, CEND LIMITED, MY GOODNESS LIMITED, NUTRAMINO, OPTIMUM NUTRITION, PROTEIN2O INC., RIVER COLLECTIVE LIMITED, THE KELLOGG COMPANY, TRIMINO and VYOMAX NUTRITION, among others.

Reasons to Purchase this Report

• Analyzing outlook of the market with the recent trends and Porters five forces analysis

• Market dynamics which essentially consider the factors which are impelling the present market scenario along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come

• Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and non-economic aspects

• Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market

• Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players along with the key strategies adopted for development in the past five years

• Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information,

