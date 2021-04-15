Advanced Protective Gear and Armor Market Trend Survey 2021 with Top Countries Data: Industry Insights by Players, Regional Segmentation, Growth, Applications, Major Drivers, Value and Foreseen | With Covid 19 Analysis

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Advanced Protective Gear and Armor market 2021 by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries. “Global Advanced Protective Gear and Armor Market size”2021 has covered and analyzed the potential of Worldwide Advanced Protective Gear and Armor Industry and provides statistics and information on market dynamics, growth factors, key challenges, major drivers & restraints, opportunities and forecast.COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

Global "Advanced Protective Gear and Armor Market" Report 2021 studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors, and Porter's Five Forces Analysis. Also, Advanced Protective Gear and Armor Market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of Growing rate during the forecast period.

Who are the global key players in this keyword market? What are their company profile, product information, and contact information? What Was the Global Market Status of Advanced Protective Gear and Armor Market? What Was Capacity, Production Value, Cost and PROFIT of Advanced Protective Gear and Armor Market?

Advanced Protective Gear and Armor Market Overview 2021:

The global advanced protective gear and armor market was estimated at USD 13.93 billion in 2017. The market is expected to reach USD 18.40 billion by the end of 2022, registering a CAGR of 4.75% during the forecast period (2018 – 2023).

The advanced protective gear and armor market is expected to witness steady growth across the world, owing to the high frequency of terrorist activities and related geopolitical events. Though protective gear remains an integral part of the defense industry, it is not reflected in the expenditure and only a small amount is allocated for the purchase of protective gear. Emphasis on mobility and comfort has been a widely-accepted trend across different manufacturing verticals, as ease of movement is very critical in intense situations.

The evolution of wearable technology is further expected to boost the industry demand for advanced protective gears that are integrated with sensors and other assisting technologies, which can help report any vital stress signals and other information to signal the safety state of the employee. Leading manufacturers in the market have entered the developing economies to fuel the growth of brands, take advantage of the large untapped potential, and exploit the opportunity to enhance their hold on the global protective gear and armor market.

INCREASING SAFETY AWARENESS ACROSS THE INDUSTRIES TO DRIVE THE MARKET GROWTH

Countries have been making safety regulations more stringent than before. The enforcement of these stringent regulations helped to increase the levels of awareness among both employers and workers across the industries. Labelling products is aimed at informing the workers regarding the hazards from which these products offer protection. This initiative has resulted in significant increase in awareness among the industry workers, particularly within the construction industry. Considering the direct and indirect monetary losses, organizations that involve in physical risks are persistently insisting their employees on using the correct personal protective equipment to avoid accidental damage. Replacing skilled workforce is not an easy task, which further prompts the organizations to stress on the importance of their employees using protective equipment. These organizations often conduct safety awareness drives and training sessions to educate their respective workforce regarding the safety and related precautionary measures, which hold a critical importance in ensuring the safety of the employees.

INDUSTRIAL SECTOR TO DOMINATE THE MARKET

The Government of China has recommended the use of advanced protective gears and armors across industrial hubs for improving safety measures. Moreover, most of the developing countries in APAC and Europe are undertaking the policy-level initiatives for the use of protective gears and fiscal measures for funding requisite technological safety upgrades. Chemical industry is also one of the most unsafe workplaces, as most of the workers work with hazardous chemicals. Hence, they need protective gloves, helmets, and aprons to cover their bodies, even from radiation. These dynamics are driving the market for protective gears in the industrial sector. With rapid advances in technologies, automobiles currently are becoming more complex. In addition, the automobile industry, globally, is flourishing and it is expected that the total number of vehicles worldwide could double to 2.5 billion by 2050.

ASIA-PACIFIC TO WITNESS HIGH GROWTH RATE

Asia-Pacific is one of the fastest-growing markets in the global advanced protective gear and armor market. The region is expected to witness the highest CAGR in the global markets, with China, Japan, and India leading the growth over the forecast period. The markets in China and India are expected to be driven by the high demand from the military & defense and law enforcement sectors. Growing budgets for defense and military operations and the presence of a large number of individuals working in these segments are the primary factors expected to influence the demand for protective gear in the military & defense sector. Local law enforcement is also witnessing growing importance, in turn, driving the demand for personal protection equipment for these personnel. Growing innovations in materials and decreasing costs are also expected to help boost the growth of these products in Asia-Pacific.

Major key players include 3M, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, BAE Systems, Bolle Safety, MSA Safety, Eagle Industries

Top Key-players/Leading Manufacturers of Advanced Protective Gear and Armor Market:

3M Co.

Kimberly – Clark Corporation

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd

Uvex Safety

BAE Systems PLC

Arco Ltd

Bolle Safety

Asatex AG

Honeywell Internation Inc.

JSP Ltd

Ansell Ltd.

E.I DuPont De Nemours and Company

MSA safety Inc

Point Blank Enterprises

Eagle Industries

Survitec Group Ltd

With tables and figures helping analyze the worldwide Global Advanced Protective Gear and Armor market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

The Global Advanced Protective Gear and Armor market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

Key Developments in the Advanced Protective Gear and Armor Market:

