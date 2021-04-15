Intelligence Surveillance & Reconnaissance Market Size Survey 2021 with Top Countries Data Share, Scope, Stake, Trends, Industry Size, Sales & Revenue, Growth, Opportunities and Demand with Competitive Landscape and Analysis Research Report | With Covid 19 Analysis

The Intelligence Surveillance & Reconnaissance report covers analysis on regional and country level market dynamics. The scope also covers competitive overview providing company market shares along with company profiles for major revenue contributing companies. Intelligence Surveillance & Reconnaissance Market Report Highlights key rising opportunities of the fastest growing Intelligence Surveillance & Reconnaissance Market with Key Regions Considering assessment of the present market.COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.
The growth is expected to be led by the increase in demand for a number of airborne ISR systems, as strategic implementations by foreign affairs to fight terrorism, growing F-35, and Chinese fifth generation stealth combat aircraft threat. In addition, the development of and extension of unmanned vehicles to the manned aircrafts is another factor driving the market. The unmanned vehicles are being used for a variety of missions, such as reconnaissance & surveillance purposes, long duration missions where real-time data collection is vital, and cargo transportation.
Currently, the US Air Force flies MQ-9 reaper, MQ-1 predator, and RQ-4 global hawk drones remotely using USAF pilots, to navigate from a ground control station. The US Air Force started developing the C-17 cargo planes for unmanned missions, which allow the aircraft to reach high-risk forward locations with weapons, supplies and ammunition, thus driving the airborne reconnaissance market.
The military forces are required to operate in severe environments, where the spectrum is densely occupied and less governed affecting the ISR operations. The operations require the establishment of a single information environment (SIE), supported by a resilient mesh of related networks, while tackling the threat from enemy forces. However, owing to the growing demand, the need for governance and regulation is expected to be prominent.
The market is expected to register USD 42.35 billion by 2023, registering a CAGR of 6.78%. The air-based platform segment is led by the increasing popularity of unmanned aerial vehicles and is expected to be one of the fastest growing markets until 2023. The space-based ISR is in the nascent stage, as most of the countries do not own satellite systems.
The market is segmented by:
• Platform: into land-based, air-based, sea-based, space-based
• Geography: Into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East & Africa
Major Key Player : ELBIT CORPORATION, HARRIS CORPORATION, GENERAL DYNAMICS, THALESRAYTHEON SYSTEMS, THE BOEING COMPANY, CACI INTERNATIONAL INC, BAE SYSTEMS amongst others.
- ELBIT CORPORATION
- HARRIS CORPORATION
- GENERAL DYNAMICS
- THALESRAYTHEON SYSTEMS
- THE BOEING COMPANY
- CACI INTERNATIONAL INC
- BAE SYSTEMS
- L3 COMMUNICATION SYSTEMS
- NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION
- KRATOS DEFENCE AND SECURITY SOLUTIONS
- RHEINMETALL DEFENCE.
