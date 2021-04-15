Cold Chain Market Growth, Trends, Revenue, Share and Demands Research Report 2027

The global Cold Chain Market is set to experience a period of robust growth owing to steadily increasing world population. Fortune Business Insights shares this information in its new report, titled “Cold Chain Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Cognac [V.S. (Very Special), V.S.O.P. (Very Special Old Pale), X.O. (Extra Old)], Brandy [Pisco, American Brandy, Spanish Brandy, Others (Armenian Brandy, South African Brandy)]), By Distribution Channel (On-Trade, Off-Trade) And Regional Forecast 2020-2027” Additionally, the report provides:
- Meticulous research into the market drivers, trends, factors, and restraints;
- Detailed assessment of the market segments;
- 360-degree analysis of overall industry outlook;
- Projections of future prospects of the market; and
- In-depth evaluation of the regional and competitive dynamics characterizing the market.
Market Drivers and Trends:
Growing world population According to the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs (DESA), global population is expected to reach 8.6 billion by 2030 and 9.8 billion by 2050. As a result, demand for food is likely to spike in the next decade, boding well for the Housefly Control Market growth.
Increasing need to narrow food security gaps Numbers released by the World Bank reveal that around 151 million children below the age of 5 are suffering from chronic malnutrition. Moreover, close to 2 billion people worldwide are deficient in essential micronutrients to be productive and ward off diseases. This would necessitate elevating agricultural productivity, which will be one the keyCold Chain Market trends.
Development of revolutionary technologies The agriculture sector is undergoing rapid transformations on account of introduction of next-generation technologies. For example, governments and academic institutions are increasingly investing in developing genome editing tools such as CRISPR to build higher pest resistance in crops and increase their capacity to create food. Other advanced technologies such as blockchain, AI, and IoT are also enhancing theCold Chain Market potential in the forthcoming years.
Major Segments includes:
By Technology
- Programmable Logic Controller
- Vapor Compression
- Blast Freezing
- Others
By Type
- Transport
- Refrigerated Storage
By Application
- Bakery and Confectionary
- Processed Food
- Dairy and Frozen Food
- Fruits and Vegetables
- Meat and Seafood
By Geography
Competitive Landscape:
Major players are adopting different strategies, such as mergers and acquisitions, new product launches, and strategic collaborations, to gain a competitive edge in the market.
Some of the key players covered in the Cold Chain Market report include
- Agro Merchants Group LLC,
- Americold Logistics LLC.,
- Burris Logistics Inc.,
- Swire Group,
- Al Rai Logistica K.S.C.,
- Swire Cold Storage,
- Cold Chain Technologies, Inc.,
- VersaCold Logistics Services,
- Nichirei Corporation, and Lineage Logistics.
Regional Dynamics:
This market has been segmented into different regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Among these, is anticipated to dominate the Cold Chain Market share during the forecast period
Major Table of Content for Cold Chain Market :
- Introduction
- Executive Summary
- Market Dynamics
- Key Insights
- Global Cold Chain Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2026
- North America Cold Chain Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2026
- Europe Cold Chain Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2026
- Asia Pacific Cold Chain Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2026
- Middle East and Africa Cold Chain Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2026
- Latin America Cold Chain Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2026
- Competitive Landscape
- Company Profile
- Conclusion
