Dental Milling Machine Market Segmentation, Size, Analysis, Covid-19 Impact, Insights, Share, Developments, Forecast to 2026

The global dental milling machine market is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled “Dental Milling Machine Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (In-Lab Milling Machines, In-office Milling Machines), By Size (Tabletop, Bench-Top, Standalone), By Technology (CAD/CAM Milling Machines, Copying Milling Machines), By End-User (Dental Hospitals & Clinics, Dental Laboratories , Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026”. The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period. It also offers an exclusive insight into various details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies.

The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market, listing various factors restricting, propelling, and obstructing the market in the forecast duration. The report also provides additional information such as interesting insights, key industry developments, detailed segmentation of the market, list of prominent players operating in the market, and other dental milling machine market trends. The report is available for sale on the company website.

List of the Companies Operating in the Global Market for Dental Milling Machine:

Dentsply Sirona

Institut Straumann AG

Nobel Biocare Services AG (Danaher)

Henry Schein, Inc.

Ivoclar Vivadent AG

3M

Dentium

Zimmer Biomet

BioHorizons

Other prominent players

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE:

Align Technology Acquires exocad to Strengthen its Market Position

The global dental milling machine market comprises of several small, medium, and large companies striving to consolidate their positions. The adoption of strategies such as merger and acquisition, partnership, and collaboration by key players is expected to contribute to the growth of the market during the forecast period.

For instance, in March 2020, Align Technology, Inc. announced that it acquired the private dental software leader, exocad Global Holdings Gmbh for a sum of EURO 376 million. According to the company, the acquisition is expected to strengthen its position by delivering innovative tools and applications for restorative, orthodontic, diagnostic, and implant workflows for dental professionals working on the dental milling machine.

Regional Analysis for Dental Milling Machine Market:

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Major Table of Contents for Dental Milling Machine Market:

