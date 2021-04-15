Antibiotics Market Share 2021: Global Business Size Analysis by Top Key Players, COVID Impact , Emerging Technology and Growth Forecast to 2027

Antibiotics Market | 2021 Impact of COVID-19, Case Study Analysis, Key Opportunities and Major Players, Size, Growth, Share, Regional Analysis With Global Industry Forecast To 2027, The global “Antibiotics“ market size is expected to reach USD 39.06 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 2.1% during the forecast period. The increasing R&D for the development of antimicrobials in multidrug-resistant bacteria is expected to have a tremendous impact on the global market, states Fortune Business Insights, in a report, titled “Antibiotics Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Drug Class (Cephalosporin, Penicillins, Fluoroquinolones, Macrolides, and Others), By Route of Administration (Oral and Parenteral) By End User (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, and Online Pharmacy), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” The market size stood at USD 43.30 billion in 2019.

Major Antibiotics Market Key players covered in the report include:

Pfizer Inc. (New York, U.S.)

GlaxoSmithKline plc (Brentford, U.K.)

Merck & Co., Inc. (New Jersey, U.S.)

Sandoz (Novartis AG) (Holzkirchen, Germany)

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (Tokyo, Japan)

Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings (Tokyo, Japan)

Melinta Therapeutics (New Jersey, U.S.)

Other Prominent Players

Antibiotics Market Analysis 2021:

Market Driver:

Increasing Cases of Bacterial Infections to Boost Market

The increasing cases of bacterial infections will spur demand for antimicrobials, which, in turn, will augur well for the market. The rising incidence of tuberculosis, malaria, pneumonia, bacterial skin infections, urinary tract infections (UTI), and others will bolster the market’s healthy growth during the forecast period. As per the estimates of WHO, the worldwide prevalence of tuberculosis was 10 million in 2019. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 1.7 million HAIs occur every year in the U.S., 32% of which are hospital-acquired UTIs. The increasing government efforts to prevent hospital-acquired infections (HAI), catheter, and ventilator-associated infections will create lucrative opportunities for the market in the forthcoming years.

Adoption of Digital Health Technologies to Promote Growth Amid Coronavirus

The declined patient volume in standalone clinics and hospitals has forced doctors to adopt digital health technologies to sustain their business. Antibiotics and medical devices companies have incurred huge losses due to the economic crisis caused by the pandemic. Moreover, dopped sales observed by key manufacturers can simultaneously dampen the growth of the market. For instance, nine months of Pfizer’s Zithromax sales decreased by 14.2% in 2020 compared to 2019. Similarly, Cubicin, manufactured by Merck & Co., Inc., witnessed a decline of 44.0% in sale during nine months of 2020 as compared to the previous year

Competitive Landscape:

Substantial R&D Investments by Major Companies to Consolidate Business

Prominent companies such as Merck & Co., Inc, Sandoz, Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings, Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited are investing in R&D to strengthen their position in the industry. Moreover, the increasing approvals for innovative therapies by the FDA can spur lucrative opportunities for the market. For instance, in August 2019, TB Alliance, a non-profit organization, received FDA approval for Pretomanid, as part of combination therapy with linezolid and bedaquiline to treat TB.

Antibiotics Highlights of the Report:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the market. Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming technologies, RandD activities, and product launches in the market Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the market

Regional Analysis:

Heavy Demand for Antibiotics to Contribute Growth in Asia Pacific

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share during the forecast period due to the high consumption of antibiotics. According to an article published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States of America (PNAS), China, India, and Pakistan witnessed a rise of 103%, 79%, and 69%, respectively, in antibiotic consumption during 2000-2015. The growing prevalence of bacterial infections coupled with the high use of antimicrobials will spur lucrative opportunities for the Asia Pacific market.

Key Development:

January 2020: Wockhardt announced that it had received approval from The Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for Emrok (injectable) and Emrok O (oral) in acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, including diabetic foot infections.

Key questions answered in the report:

What will the market growth rate of Antibiotics market in 2027? What are the key factors driving the global Antibiotics market? Who are the key manufacturers in Antibiotics market space? What are the market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Antibiotics market? What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Antibiotics market? Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of Antibiotics market? What are the Antibiotics market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Antibiotics industry? What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of Antibiotics market? What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions of Antibiotics industry?

