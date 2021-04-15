Heparin Market Share 2021: Global Business Size Analysis by Top Key Players, COVID Impact , Emerging Technology and Growth Forecast to 2027

Heparin Market | 2021 Impact of COVID-19, Case Study Analysis, Key Opportunities and Major Players, Size, Growth, Share, Regional Analysis With Global Industry Forecast To 2027, The global ”heparin“ market size is expected to reach USD 11.43 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period. The increasing cases of cardiovascular diseases such as deep vein thrombosis & pulmonary embolism are expected to spur demand for heparin in the forthcoming years, states Fortune Business Insights, in a report, titled “Heparin Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Unfractionated Heparin (UFH), and Low Molecular Weight Heparin (LMWH)), By Source (Bovine, and Porcine), By Application (Deep Vein Thrombosis & Pulmonary Embolism, Atrial Fibrillation, Heart Attacks, Stroke, and Others), By Route of Administration (Intravenous Infusion, and Subcutaneous Injection), By End User (Hospitals & ASCs, Clinics, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” The market size stood at USD 8.39 billion in 2019.

Major Heparin Market Key players covered in the report include:

Opocrin S.p.A. (Formigine, Italy)

Baxter (Deerfield, U.S.)

Pfizer Inc. (New York, U.S.)

Bioiberica S.A.U. (Barcelona, Spain)

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (Bad Homburg, Germany)

Hebei Changshan Biochemical Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Shijiazhuang, China)

Braun Melsungen AG (Melsungen, Germany)

Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. (Hyderabad, India)

LEO Pharma A/S (Ballerup, Denmark)

Aspen Holdings (Durban, South Africa)

Other Players

Heparin Market Analysis 2021:

Market Driver:

Rising Incidence ofChronic Disorders to Incite Business Development

The increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases around the world, including heart attacks and strokes will spur opportunities for the market. As per the American Heart Association (AHA) Heart Disease and Stroke Statistics, an estimated 5.3 million Americans suffered from atrial fibrillation in 2019. The growing demand for heparin among patients can have an excellent impact on the market. As per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, coronary heart disease is the most common type of heart disease, killing 365,914 people in 2017.4. About 18.2 million adults age 20 and older have CAD (about 6.7%). Moreover, 2 in 10 deaths from CAD happen in adults less than 65 years old. The increasing awareness about the benefits of heparin in the treatment and management of heart diseases will improve the prospects of the market in the foreseeable future.

Minimal Impact on the Market During COVID-19

The limitations on non-essential medical procedures and consultations has had a drastic impact on the global market amid COVID-19. The healthcare industry has observed a decline in other medical services besides coronavirus. The increased emphasis on COVID’s vaccine has reduced the demand for other therapeutics. Furthermore, the lack of supply and production of heparin will simultaneously limit the scope of the market. However, government initiatives, including heavy investments and free medical aid will influence the healthy growth of the market in the time of the pandemic.

Heparin Highlights of the Report:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the market. Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming technologies, RandD activities, and product launches in the market Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the market

Regional Analysis:

High Adoption of Advanced Products to Boost Market in North America

The market size in North America stood at USD 4.28 billion in 2019. The growth in the region is attributed to the prevalence of cardiovascular diseases such as pulmonary embolism. The higher adoption of advanced heparin products will have an excellent effect on the market in the region. The increasing healthcare expenditure is expected to foster the healthy growth of the market in North America. The presence of major companies can further enhance the development of the market in the region. Europe is expected to hold the largest share owing to the acceptance of technologically advanced products in the region. The rising number of patients suffering from a range of cardiovascular diseases will further spur opportunities in the region. Asia Pacific is expected to experience a rapid growth rate owing to the growing patient population. The surging healthcare expenditure in the developing nations will have a tremendous effect on the market in Asia Pacific.

Key Development:

May 2019: Pfizer, Inc. announced that it has received the approval from the U.S. FDA for the administration of its heparin product offering, Fragmin to minimize the recurrence of symptomatic venous thromboembolism (VTE) in pediatric patients aged one month and above.

Key questions answered in the report:

What will the market growth rate of Heparin market in 2027? What are the key factors driving the global Heparin market? Who are the key manufacturers in Heparin market space? What are the market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Heparin market? What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Heparin market? Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of Heparin market? What are the Heparin market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Heparin industry? What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of Heparin market? What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions of Heparin industry?

