Robotic Sensors Market Analysis By Switch Types, Technology, Bandwidth, End User, By Region, By Country : Market Insights, Covid-19 Impact, Competition and Forecast

The global robotic sensors market is set to gain traction from the rising adoption of sensor-enabled collaborative robots by the manufacturing companies. They are trying to automate a wide range of operations, such as screw driving, quality inspection, and pick-&-place. This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in a new report, titled, “Robotic Sensors Market Insights, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Light Sensor, Tactile Sensor, Temperature Sensor, Pressure Sensor, Navigation and Positioning Sensors, Proximity Sensor, Others), By End Use Industry (Aerospace and Defense, Automotive, Chemicals, Consumer Electronics, Energy and Utility, Food and Beverages, Healthcare, Logistics and Transportation, Manufacturing, Agriculture, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” The report further states that the market size was USD 1.64 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 3.44 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period.

COVID-19 to Affect Growth Positively Backed by High Demand from Hospitals

The emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic has surged the demand for collaborative and humanoid robots across the globe, especially from the industrial and healthcare sectors. These robots are proving to be very helpful in hospitals and clinics for providing contact-free services. Hence, several manufacturers are investing hefty amounts of money in research and development activities to introduce novel robotic sensors. We are offering extensive reports to help you better understand the current scenario of the Robotic Sensors Market.

Drivers & Restraints-

Need for Safe & Smooth Operations in Warehouses to Spur Growth

Nowadays, autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) are being increasingly used in multiple warehouses worldwide. They are equipped with innovative software solutions and Robotic Sensors Market to better understand the delivery inventory and environment of the warehouses. Some of the most commonly used sensors in these robots are angel sensors, position sensors, and ultrasonic sensors. These robot sensors aid in generating accurate data on navigation direction, 3D orientation, gripper angle, and lift position in order to deliver safe and efficient operations. However, these sensors are not always accurate in capturing data from remote or distant locations. This factor may hinder the robotic sensors market growth in the near future.

Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Aim to Gain Competitive Edge through New Product Launches

The major players present in the Robotic Sensors Market are conducting in-depth research and development activities to provide customization of their products, as well as to widen their existing product portfolios. Below are two latest industry developments:

July 2020 : FANUC Corporation introduced its new 3DV/600 Vision Sensor to strengthen and broaden its range of integrated image processing solutions. The new robotic sensor has an extended field of vision.

: FANUC Corporation introduced its new 3DV/600 Vision Sensor to strengthen and broaden its range of integrated image processing solutions. The new robotic sensor has an extended field of vision. July 2020: Doosan Robotics based in Korea launched six latest products including two types of the H Series and four types of the A Series. Both these ranges of products will help Doosan in gaining a competitive edge in several aspects, such as prices and performance.

