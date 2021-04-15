Wireless Temperature Sensor Market Analysis By Switch Types, Technology, Bandwidth, End User, By Region, By Country : Market Insights, Covid-19 Impact, Competition and Forecast

The global wireless temperature sensor market size is projected to reach USD 3,129.8 million by the end of 2027. The increasing demand for the product is consequential to the rapidly rising cases of coronavirus across the world. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Wireless Temperature Sensor Market Insights, Size & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Thermocouple, Thermistor, Resistance Temperature Detector (RTD), Semiconductor Temperature Sensor, Infrared Temperature Sensor, and Others), By Channel Output (Single-channel, Multi-channel), By Technology (Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, ZigBee, Radio-frequency identification (RFID), and Others), By End-user (Healthcare, Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Aerospace and Defense, Food and Beverages, Energy and Power, Oil and Gas, Chemicals, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027,” the market was worth USD 1,816.0 million in 2019 and will exhibit a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period, 2020-2027.

Key Research Objectives

Wireless temperature sensor market size and growth rate by various segments at global and regional level for the 2015-2026 period, with 2015-2017 as historical data, 2018 as base year and 2019-2026 as forecast period

Overall market size and growth rate for key countries for the 2015-2026 period

Market dynamics – Market drivers, restraints, trends and opportunities

Technological and market developments shaping the market

Competitive analysis

Profiles of key companies operating in the wireless temperature sensor market

Key insights

For More Information Get sample copy at – https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/103520

List of Key Players for Wireless temperature sensor market

Temptime Corporation (New Jersey, United States)

OMEGA Engineering Inc. (Connecticut, United States)

Texas Instruments Incorporated (Texas, United States)

PASCO scientific (California, United States)

Emerson Electric Co. (Missouri, United States)

Honeywell International Inc. (North Carolina, United States)

ABB Ltd. (Zürich, Switzerland)

Axzon Inc. (Texas, United States)

E+E Elektronik Ges.m.b.H. (Engerwitzdorf, Austria)

Phoenix Sensors LLC (Arizona, United States)

Microchip Technology Inc. (Arizona, United States)

Schneider Electric SA (Rueil-Malmaison, France)

Endress+Hauser SA (Reinach, Switzerland)

Siemens AG (Munich, Germany)

Yokogawa Electric Corporation (Tokyo, Japan)

Wireless temperature sensors are used to check and monitor the temperature of any material, human, or substance where temperature of that particular subject is to be checked without having to be in contact. Technological intervention in temperature monitoring has played a huge role in the growth of the overall market in recent years. Several large scale manufacturers are focused on implementing advanced concepts such as IR sensors and heat sensors. The use of technologically advanced concepts will open up a huge potential for the growth of the overall market in the coming years. Moreover, increasing product applications will create a massive platform for growth for the companies operating in the global market. The increasing applications of wireless temperature sensor across diverse industry verticals, including healthcare, aerospace and defense, electronics, and consumer goods, will bode well for market growth.

Ask for customization at – https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/103520

Major Segments for Wireless temperature sensor market

By Type

Thermocouple

Thermistor

Resistance Temperature Detector (RTD)

Semiconductor Temperature Sensor

Infrared Temperature Sensor

Others (Bimetallic, Optical Fiber Temperature Sensor, etc.)

By Channel Output

Single-channel

Multi-channel

By Technology

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth

Zigbee

Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID)

Others (WirelessHART, etc.)

By End-user

Healthcare

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Aerospace and Defense

Food and Beverages

Energy and Power

Oil and Gas

Chemicals

Others (Transportation, etc.)

By Region

North America

The U.S.

By Channel Output

Canada

By Channel Output

By Type

By Channel Output

By Technology

By End-user

By Country

Europe

The U.K.

By Channel Output

Germany

By Channel Output

France

By Channel Output

Italy

By Channel Output

Spain

By Channel Output

By Type

By Channel Output

By Technology

By End-user

By Country

Asia Pacific

China

By Channel Output

Japan

By Channel Output

India

By Channel Output

South East Asia

By Channel Output

By Type

By Channel Output

By Technology

By End-user

By Country

Middle East & Africa

GCC

By Channel Output

South Africa

By Channel Output

By Type

By Channel Output

By Technology

By End-user

By Country

Latin America

Mexico

By Channel Output

Brazil

By Channel Output

By Type

By Channel Output

By Technology

By End-user

By Country

Surge in Wireless Temperature Sensors during Covid-19 to Create a Massive Platform for Manufacturers

The recent coronavirus outbreak has created a sense of panic across the world. The rapid spread of the disease has compelled governments across the world to implement strict lockdowns and advise social distancing practises. Despite the fact that Covid-19 has had an adverse effect on several industries, a few businesses have essentially benefited from the pandemic. A few businesses in the healthcare sector, for instance, have hugely benefited from the Covid-19 pandemic. It has been a similar situation for manufacturers in the wireless temperature sensor market. There has been a sudden rise in the demand for these products during the pandemic across the world. Wireless temperature sensor is being used to check the temperature of almost all people that are operating at or visit public spaces.

Have Queries? Speak to Our Analyst at – https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/103520

Table of Contents Wireless temperature sensor market:

6 Global Wireless Temperature Sensor Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2016-2027

6.1 By Type (Value)

Thermocouple

Thermistor

Resistance Temperature Detector (RTD)

Semiconductor Temperature Sensor

Infrared Temperature Sensor

Others (Bimetallic, Optical Fiber Temperature Sensor, etc.)

6.2 By Channel Output (Value)

Single-channel

Multi-channel

6.3 By Technology (Value)

Small & Medium Enterprise (SMEs)

Large Enterprise

6.4 By End-user (Value)

Healthcare

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Aerospace and Defense

Food and Beverages

Energy and Power

Oil and Gas

Chemicals

Others (Transportation, etc.)

6.5 By Region (Value)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

North America Wireless Temperature Sensor Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2016-2027

9.1 By Type (Value)

Thermocouple

Thermistor

Resistance Temperature Detector (RTD)

Semiconductor Temperature Sensor

Infrared Temperature Sensor

Others (Bimetallic, Optical Fiber Temperature Sensor, etc.)

9.2 By Channel Output (Value)

Single-channel

Multi-channel

9.3 By Technology (Value)

Small & Medium Enterprise (SMEs)

Large Enterprise

9.4 By End-user (Value)

Healthcare

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Aerospace and Defense

Food and Beverages

Energy and Power

Oil and Gas

Chemicals

Others (Transportation, etc.)

9.5 By Country (Value)

United States

Canada

10 Europe Wireless Temperature Sensor Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2016-2027

10.1 By Type (Value)

Thermocouple

Thermistor

Resistance Temperature Detector (RTD)

Semiconductor Temperature Sensor

Infrared Temperature Sensor

Others (Bimetallic, Optical Fiber Temperature Sensor, etc.)

10.2 By Channel Output (Value)

Single-channel

Multi-channel

10.3 By Technology (Value)

Small & Medium Enterprise (SMEs)

Large Enterprise

10.4 By End-user Wireless Temperature Sensor Market(Value)

Healthcare

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Aerospace and Defense

Food and Beverages

Energy and Power

Oil and Gas

Chemicals

Others (Transportation, etc.)

10.5 By Country (Value)

K.

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

TOC Continied…!

Industry Developments:

July 2020: – Yokogawa Electric Corporation announced the launch of a new pressure and temperature sensors – “XS110A/XS550” for the Sushi Sensor. This product was launched with the aim of expanding sushi sensor’s wireless industrial IoT solution lineup in North America, Southeast Asia, and Europe.

Purchase Full Report at – https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/103520

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

What is the wireless temperature sensor market size and growth rate of the global and regional market by various segments?

What is the market size and growth rate of the market for selective countries?

Which region or sub-segment is expected to drive the market in the forecast period?

What Factors are estimated to drive and restrain the Medical Lighting Technologies Market growth?

What are the key technological and market trends shaping the market?

What are the key opportunities in the market?

What are the key companies operating in the market?

Which company accounted for the highest wireless temperature sensor market share?

Other Exclusive Reports:

5G IoT Market Reports, Scope, Methodology, Timelines And Challenges Forecast Till 2027

Burner Management Systems Market Reports, Scope, Methodology, Timelines And Challenges Forecast Till 2027

Fintech Blockchain market Reports, Scope, Methodology, Timelines And Challenges Forecast Till 2027

Regulatory Technology Solutions Market Reports, Scope, Methodology, Timelines And Challenges Forecast Till 2027

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

Contact:

Name: Ashwin Arora

Email: [email protected]

Phone: US +1 424 253 0390 / UK +44 2071 939123 / APAC: +91 744 740 1245